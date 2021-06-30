The Simpsons and Marvel Studios merge in a new short film

The Simpsons series has made a lot of references to Marvel Studios and now they will present a short film merging the characters.

Recently The Simpson they released a short film about Star wars made by Maggie that was titled Waking up from nap. Now, they will make the leap to Marvel studios and there will be great references to the most successful Cinematic Universe of today.

The short film is titled The Good, The Bart and The Loki (The Good, the Bart and the Loki) and will be starring Tom Hiddleston who will play the role of Loki, and will be accompanied by various characters The Simpson.

There are really very funny characters like Vision-Mou or Ralph-Hulk. What is your favorite?

What will it be about?

In the new short film, Loki He is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: The Simpson and the mightiest heroes of Springfield. The God of Mischief Joins Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event celebrating the Marvel Studios superhero and villain cinematic universe.

The producer of The Simpsons, Al Jean, described the project like this:

“The only goal is to walk through the Disney Plus tiles from Star Wars to Nat Geo and plant our seed everywhere.”

“I’m a huge fan of Marvel Studios,” Jean continued. “We have dealt with them in a couple of ways. We have parodied them a lot. We’ve even had a couple of them, including Kevin Feige, on the show. So our relationship with them has been fantastic. Just like I’ve been inspired by Star Wars for 40 years, I grew up reading Marvel Comics. And I still have a lot. If someone told me that I would grow up to write for Star Wars and Marvel, I would be very happy. “

The short film by The Simpsons with characters from Marvel studios will premiere on July 7, 2021, coinciding with the arrival of chapter 5 of the series of Loki. All of this can be seen on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.