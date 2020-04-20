The Simpsons and its references to WWE

The Simpsons, one of the most popular series in television history turns 33 years old. During this time they have made several references to WWE and the world of professional wrestling.

Bret Hart in The Simpsons

Perhaps one of the most well-known references by WWE fans is the appearance of Bret The Hitman Hart in one of the episodes of the series.

Today marks 33 years since the creation of #TheSimpsons 💛The series has referenced #WWE and wrestling numerous times. Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/uvBrWpwB6X – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 19, 2020

His appearance occurs in the episode “The Old Man and the Lisa”, where he bought the Lord Burns mansion.

References to wrestling

Numerous references to professional wrestling appear in the series. On several occasions Homer watches wrestling matches on television, he even wants Bart to become a professional wrestler.

Did you know that in an episode of #TheSimpsons Homer (Homer) wants Bart to become a professional wrestler? Today that the series turns 33 we review some of the references in the series to #WWE and #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/L2BSZCQMKL – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 20, 2020

The wrestling meme that went viral

One of the most common memes in the series and one that has been used millions of times by fans on the internet is the following:

Do you remember one of the #TheSimpsons memes that has circulated the most on the internet? #WWE #ProWrestling #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/Iv4Uj7Uo9s – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 20, 2020

In this scene we can see Lisa holding a newspaper where Homer goes up to the ring believing that wrestling is real.

The Simpsons Wrestling

Although it did not get good reviews, the series also had a wrestling game. In it you could duel in the ring with the most popular characters from The Simpsons.

Leave us your comments on social media about your favorite The Simpsons moment involving professional wrestling!

