The famous Springfield family marriage lives its own confinement that ends in disaster in one episode of the season.

The Simpsons is one of those series that no matter how much time passes, fans do not let it fall into oblivion, despite its 30 seasons and so many years on the air. It has managed to last without anything having made it stop being followed by millions of people.

It should be noted that its continuous similarities with the reality that surrounds us, that the director manages to capture and impact on the public. With its well-known and accurate predictions, its internationally known characters.

The last of these predictions, as we all know, is to create a virus that hit the famous yellow city, coincidentally like the virus we live in today. However, the matter does not end there. Well, now it has been possible to observe how the most famous family on television lived its moment of quarantine.

Although it is real that the reason and the circumstances are not the same, it can be seen how Marge and Homero would cope with the confinement in which we find ourselves living. It is in a chapter of season 30, where the couple decides to participate in a realiy show from which unfortunately they were eliminated in the first phase.

What causes that both have to continue living together in a hotel until this program comes to an end.

The aforementioned chapter ends with Homer hating each and every one of the things his wife does, on the other hand we have Marge with nothing to do but be deep in the world of drinking. Choose to drink gin to get through the mandatory stage of confinement. Clearly it is fiction and we hope that the royal families do not have such a bad confinement due to these difficult times we are experiencing.

If you want to have fun for a while here we leave you the direct link to enter to see the chapter on the official page of The Simpsos in Latin America. Hope you enjoy it.

Click here to see the chapter

