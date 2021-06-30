The simple strategy for your money that will make you sleep peacefully

. videos

The leaders of the “procés” will pay 5.4 million for promoting 1-O with Diplocat

Madrid, Jun 29 (.) .- Several dozen high-ranking officials of the Generalitat between 2011 and 2017, including Carles Puigdemont, Artur Mas and Oriol Junqueras, will have to pay in solidarity 5.42 million euros that the Court demands of Accounts for the promotion abroad of the consultation of October 1, 2017 through Diplocat, the “Catalan embassies”. The supervisory body has summoned 42 former senior officials – or their legal representatives – to inform them of the provisional liquidation act, which is their accounting review on this alleged diversion of public money to another purpose, and to hear their allegations, in a session that will last until Wednesday. According to the draft provisional liquidation, the total amount amounts to 5,422,879 euros, an amount that may be altered after the current allegations with which the instruction is terminated, although no relevant changes are expected. This Wednesday the final provisional liquidation document will be issued, the amount of which will constitute the deposit that the alleged perpetrators have to make within a period of 15 working days, regardless of the resources. The Court has made a personalized calculation of the amount each of those involved is responsible for, with amounts reaching 3.6 million for the former Secretary General of Diplocat, Albert Royo; 2.9 million for the former president of the Government Artur Mas, and almost 2.1 million for both the MEP and former president Carles Puigdemont and the former vice president Oriol Junqueras. However, the total amount of what in this preliminary phase has been considered as incumbent on the promotion of the 1-O referendum that was declared illegal is limited to 5.4 million (including interest), therefore, although Each one can be requested up to its maximum, it will be enough that together they reach that deposited amount. For example, 317,790 euros appear in the chapter on trips made by Puigdemont and other members of the Government abroad in which they promoted the referendum, according to the Court of Auditors, but the same specific expense can be attributed to several ex high positions, so the payment of one of them is enough, hence the disparity between the individual claims and the joint sum of solidarity. In addition to travel expenses, the interim report includes contracts and activities of the Government delegations in European countries and the United States, as well as other actions dedicated to promoting the sovereign process, according to the instruction of the Court of Auditors. Gonzalo Boyé, Puigdemont’s lawyer, has told journalists when leaving the branch building of the Court of Accounts where they have been summoned that the procedure seems “a joke” to him, due to its technical deficiencies, such as the absence of a request to the Europarliament, and because the supervisory body assumes an “implicit repeal of the Statute” of Catalan Autonomy, which includes the foreign action of Diplocat. Former minister Francesc Homs, one of those affected, has come personally and said when leaving in the afternoon that the delegate instructing the case has not kept “the forms”, because he has given each lawyer only ten minutes to make allegations to a letter of more than 500 pages recently received, and because it has left for the second day, this Wednesday, the allegations of the prosecution, the state’s legal profession and the private accusations. Homs has indicated that in the case of 9N and 1-0, the two preceding cases, the Court of Auditors based its argument on the fact that actions already prohibited by the Constitutional Court had been carried out, while in this case, the Diplocat from 1-O, “there is no sentence.” Therefore, according to Homs, now “the investigating delegate acts as the Constitutional Court, she alone has reached the conclusion of what was done.” Homs has explained that some of the 42 defendants have been dropped from the list, including ex-councilors Neus Munté and Jordi Turull, because they did not hold those positions of responsibility on the dates that were reflected in the draft provisional liquidation. This audit by the Court of Accounts derives from a request made by the Congress-Senate joint commission on December 27, 2017 and once the investigation phase is concluded when the appeals to the accounting review carried out are resolved, the jurisdictional procedure will take place. However, it will continue with the deposit of an amount equivalent to that calculated in this phase (5.42 million, except for modifications this Wednesday), for which there is a guarantee period of 15 business days, foreseeably until July 21, although there is usually flexibility of a few days before guarantees or appraisals. (c) . Agency