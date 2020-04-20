On the same weekend that the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, attended a demonstration in favor of the military dictatorship and, in a speech over a pickup truck bucket – without a microphone – shouted “we don’t want to negotiate anything”, the American agent Donald Trump encouraged demonstrations across the country of protesters who shouted “Liberate” (“Libere”) and “Free Land”, against social isolation measures imposed by state powers to try to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Bolsonaro and Trump showed mutual sympathy after meeting in March this year

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In recent days, both Trump and Bolsonaro have put a challenge to the political establishment by speaking directly to their supporters – in person or via social media – and pitting their popular base against governors and congressional leaders, accused by presidents of politicking instead of meeting the needs of the population.

Trump has attacked the leader of the Chamber of Deputies, the democrat Nancy Pelosi, while the Brazilian president directed his batteries to Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), president of the Chamber in Brasília.

“The two are populist leaders. Cornered, Bolsonaro and Trump radicalized their speeches towards their base of support, to strengthen them,” American political scientist Amy Erica Smith, a professor at Iowa State University and author of the Brazilian Religion and Democracy: Mobilizing the People of God (2019, Cambridge University Press).

She acknowledges, however, that Bolsonaro went beyond the American in his political rhetoric, threatening the very foundations of Brazilian democracy, by making a speech against institutions outside a barracks in Brasilia.

“Bolsonaro was formed politically in the dictatorship, and the possibility of a military dictatorship is still very much present in people’s imagination, especially in those he speaks to. I would say that, therefore, he can go further in Brazil than Trump in the States There is no memory of dictatorship here, nor is there an organized group that wants a coup “, says Smith.

But political scientists are also concerned about the United States. “Not that we think a military coup is likely. But Trump’s rhetoric seems to flirt with the idea of ​​armed citizen rebellion,” adds Smith, referring to the stimulus Trump has given citizens to disobey restriction orders and “release” their States.

Despite the good relationship between the presidents of the USA and Brazil, results have not yet been clearly shown

Photo: ALAN SANTOS / PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC / BBC News Brasil

Although he rose a few tones more than the American over the weekend, political scientists surveyed by BBC News Brasil agree that Bolsonaro has not abandoned the ideological primer of populist actions he shares with Trump. For different reasons, and to varying degrees, the two leaders decided it was time to step up rhetoric in the past few days.

“Bolsonaro is institutionally isolated: he has no relationship with Congress, with the STF, with state governments, with almost no party (nor is the party affiliated). Furthermore, his electorate approves him the more he polarizes. He has almost nothing to lose, you can go for everything or nothing “, evaluates political scientist Carlos Melo, from Insper.

After accumulating wear and tear even with his Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, fired last week, the Brazilian president would raise the tone to maintain his cohesive support base and ward off the risk of, according to his own assessment, suffering an impeachment process by Congress.

“It seems that the intention is to get me out of the government,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with CNN Brasil, last week.

Trump will face the polls in just over six months, seeking re-election. He fears that the numbers of the epidemic that, with nearly 800,000 cases and more than 35,000 deaths, have made the United States the hardest hit country in the world, and the recession that will come with the public health crisis will end its chances.

This would explain, in the view of analysts, the attempt to reopen the economy and to throw the population against other political actors who could be blamed for the nation’s poor performance in the midst of the crisis.

“Trump is in a relatively better position, supported by a large (Republican) party and without any institutional environment to attempt an attack of the kind that Bolsonaro did,” says Melo.

Two synchronized presidents



The similarities of the actions in the last days do not differ from the recent history of actions almost synchronized between the two leaders.

“It’s a little grip.”

“The cure cannot be worse than the disease.”

“We have received positive news about chloroquine.”

“The country cannot be closed.”

In the past three months, Trump and Bolsonaro have said almost identical phrases – slight variations from the above – about the coronavirus and combating the pandemic that has already caused 2.2 million infections and 150,000 deaths.

Both minimized the size of the problem, fought with their medical assistants, acted against the direction of paralyzing the economy to prevent the spread of the virus, entered into a power struggle with state governors, mentioned discrediting China’s information about the epidemic, questioned guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and, even without conclusive studies, promoted chloroquine as a cure for covid-19 patients.

To a greater or lesser extent, they both went back on their words a few times in the course of the crisis, with Trump usually more moderate and Bolsonaro a few shades above. According to political scientists, it is a mistake to assume that Bolsonaro imitates Trump, as it may seem at first glance.

“There is a clear approximation between the American extreme right and the Brazilian extreme right. The thought matrix of the two leaders is the same: on the one hand Steve Bannon, on the other Olavo de Carvalho. It is not a question of mimicry, it is a question of identity between one and the other “, says political scientist Carlos Melo, from Insper, who mentions former Trump adviser Bannon and Bolsonarism guru Carvalho, based in the state of Virginia (USA).

“It is difficult to speak of imitation because both Trump and Bolsonaro have very similar influences, they are immersed in the cultural wars fueled by this right whose base is on the internet and which has provided these responses that we are seeing both use in the pandemic,” Smith told BBC News Brazil.

In being a profile on Twitter, Olavo de Carvalho has even questioned the existence of the coronavirus pandemic and said that the “coronavirus crisis is used to advance one of the main agendas of globalism: the destruction of the family institution”.

A staunch commentator, he questions WHO’s scientific credentials (“More or less, WHO will force wankers to use condoms to prevent them from contaminating themselves”), attacks China (“only a perfect idiot can imagine that the spread of the Chinese virus in the world was an accident “).

Friction with health officials was a problem with both presidents; in Brazil, disagreement led to the dismissal of Minister Mandetta

Photo: TV Brasil / Agência Brasil / BBC News Brasil

Steve Bannon has already taken a cautious public stance on the problem: in addition to acknowledging the seriousness of the epidemic, he defended, in comments to Fox News, a total quarantine to contain the contagion, despite the high economic costs of the measure.

But internet profiles normally aligned with the advisor also blame China and question WHO medical guidelines, as well as accusing Trump opponents of exploiting the public health crisis to harm him in the November presidential election.

According to Smith, in addition to the ideological booklet, the similarities between Trump’s speech and Bolsonaro are striking because both share the same political style.

“They are populist leaders, who tend to directly mobilize their supporters in a form of communication that resembles an endless campaign. They both have a desire for quick solutions and vocalize them, even if they are not correct. And they quickly name other culprits, who do not they, due to crises in their countries. They rely more on their own intuition than on the word of experts, and that goes for doctors, even “, says the political scientist.

The experts heard by BBC News Brasil analyzed the similarities in the speeches of the two presidents in the course of the crisis point by point.

‘It’s just the flu’



On February 26, when the United States registered 53 infected people and no deaths, Trump told reporters at the White House: “It’s like a flu.”

He would repeat the statement a few times, including comparing data between victims of covid-19 and conventional flu. Fifty days after Trump said that phrase, the U.S. registered more than 750,000 infected and almost 36,000 killed.

On March 20, at a press conference, Bolsonaro was asked if he would disclose the results of his coronavirus exams.

In his answer, he sidestepped the question and said: “After the stab, it won’t be a cold grip that will knock me down, no”. In a speech to the nation, on March 24, he repeated the term “gripezinha”. Brazil already has more than 40 thousand cases and 2.8 thousand deaths.

Technically, the argument that the new virus has a mortality equivalent to that of seasonal influenza is not supported when examining the data.

The mortality rate for covid-19 varies from country to country, but it is estimated to be on average 2%. The flu kills 0.1%, according to the American government estimates.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus so far in Brazil (more than 2,000) has already exceeded the total number of deaths from the three main influenza viruses in 2019 (1,100 people), according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The same should happen in the coming days in the United States, which accounted for 37,000 deaths from influenza in the past year. The coronavirus has already killed 35,000 people between January and April in the country.

According to the Brazilian vice president, Hamilton Mourão, when Bolsonaro “talks about the flu, it is his language, he seeks to pass a certain degree of confidence to the population. Then the gang gets angry and wants to jump in his jugular”.

At the same time, both accused the professional press of spreading panic when covering the pandemic. Since January, Trump has credited the “fake news media” with responsibility for the coronavirus alarm.

Bolsonaro did the same on March 24. When mentioning the coverage of the epidemic in Italy, he said: “a perfect scenario, enhanced by the media, for a real hysteria to spread throughout our country”.

According to Carlos Melo, populist leaders tend to minimize the crises under their management and maximize the problems of others. “Even because these leaders have difficulties in managing serious situations, coordinating the different offices to determine the actions, they try to push the problem under the carpet”, says the political scientist.

Chloroquine as a cure, vaccine ready in months



Both Trump and Bolsonaro shared false information on issues related to the epidemic. On January 28, the American posted a fake text that said Johnson & Johnson would be working on a coronavirus vaccine.

On February 10, in a statement, Trump said that spring would end the problem. “It seems that in April, with the heat, the disease miraculously disappears.” In fact, April has been the peak month of the epidemic in the United States and there are no scientific studies to prove that the new coronavirus has difficulty spreading in hot weather.

On February 26, he suggested that it would be a matter of a few months for Americans to have a vaccine against the disease. It was subsequently denied by the director of the government’s Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who acknowledged that an immunization will take more than a year to complete – in an optimistic perspective, mid-2021.

On March 21, Trump tweeted: “HYDROXYCHLOROCCHIN AND AZITHROMYCIN together have a real chance to transform the history of medicine. I hope they will both be put to use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVING QUICKLY AND GOD BLESS ALL! “.

With that, he implied that there was a cure for covid-19. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had only authorized testing of the drugs, not allowing their widespread use, as Trump led to believe by his words.

The treatment of patients with coronavirus using chloroquine, or its hydroxychloroquine variant, an antiviral to fight malaria, and the antibiotic azithromycin, is only experimental and is being tested. There is no scientific evidence that the combination of these drugs can even save someone with covid-19.

Bolsonaro has already had his video deleted from his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles because, according to the companies, he violated the platform’s use policies by sharing false information that could put people’s lives at risk.

In the video, posted on March 29 (a week after Trump’s demonstration), Bolsonaro stated: “That drug there, hydroxychloroquine, is working everywhere, right? A French study has arrived for me now.”

This was just one of the president’s manifestations in favor of the large-scale application of chloroquine in the country’s hospitals, one of the fuels of the dispute between him and his former health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

On his Twitter account, on the 12th, Bolsonaro retweeted the message of a supporter, who mocked: “If Bolsonaro or Trump said that Chloroquine is bad, the media would support Chloroquine. If they said that oxygen is good, they would have it arrested the breath “.

“In this case, I believe Bolsonaro has deliberately been inspired by Trump. There is, of course, an influence,” says Smith, who continues: “Both chloroquine and the vaccine ready in months are examples of the desire for quick and easy fixes for a crisis. “.

Both presidents downplayed the severity of the disease, which has already killed thousands of people worldwide

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Melo agrees: “The populist leader gives people what they want: a quick solution to an impending problem. Even if that solution is not real, it doesn’t matter. The important thing is that the leader has an answer for everything”.

Fight with public health experts



Both Bolsonaro and Trump faced less or greater disagreements with their main public health aides.

In Brazil, the dispute led to the resignation of Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, on Thursday, April 17, after an interview with Rede Globo in which the minister said that Brazilians did not know who to follow.

In the United States, CDC chief Anthony Fauci feared his fate would be the same after giving an interview to Nature magazine in which he criticized Trump’s unscientific stance.

On March 19, Trump tweeted, “WE CANNOT LET HEALING BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM itself.” And on the 23rd, at a press conference in which Fauci did not participate, Trump stated:

“Our country was not built to be closed. This is not a country that was built for that, ”” he said, questioning the horizontal isolation policy advocated by his task force against the coronavirus.

“The United States again will soon be open for business. Very soon. Long before the three or four months someone suggested,” he added. At that time, the country had 46 thousand cases and 550 deaths.

This stance, however, lasted a few days and on March 31, with 185,000 cases and more than a thousand deaths, the president was already asking Americans to prepare for “very difficult weeks”.

“Trump had some weeks of moderation in the speech, while Bolsonaro expressed only flashes of setbacks, very fast and poorly sustained”, analyzes Melo.

For Smith, the difference is in the scale of the epidemic in each country. “The situation here has exploded, we have the highest number of cases and the highest number of deaths. Trump had to confront reality, which has not yet happened to Bolsonaro.”

Trump said Bolsonaro is ‘proud’ of his relationship with him

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Trump, however, may have entered a new phase of confrontation with his medical assistant in the past few days. Last Thursday, April 16, together, they announced a program for the reopening of businesses and activities.

Fauci made it clear that the timing would require caution, a state-to-state decision, and that a misstep could lead to a total setback in quarantine relaxation measures.

Trump’s supportive right, however, went on to make protests over the end of the isolation, supported by the president himself, over the weekend. One of the hashtags that these supporters adopted was #FireFauci, or, Demita Fauci.

In Brazil, the tension between Bolsonaro and Mandetta started 24 hours after the first spark between Trump and Fauci. On March 24, in a national broadcast, Bolsonaro criticized the widespread isolation and called for “a return to normality”.

On April 8 he said almost literally the same phrase as Trump: “The consequences of the treatment cannot be more harmful than the disease itself.”

Meanwhile, Mandetta defended horizontal isolation and directed the population to follow the directions of the governors, in disagreement with Bolsonaro on the subject.

This Friday, the 17th, during the inauguration of the new health minister, Nelson Teich, Bolsonaro stated that “this fight to start opening for trade is a risk that I run. Because if it gets worse, it comes to my lap”. The country had 33,600 cases and 2,100 deaths.

“This right of Trump and Bolsonaro has a strong disbelief in relation to science, and this goes for both the issue of global warming and the issue of coronavirus,” says Smith. It follows:

“I think Bolsonaro really believes that the coronavirus is not such a serious problem. It is possible that he had the disease, and was asymptomatic, or that, if he was not infected, with so many sick helpers around him, he arrived at personal conclusion that it wasn’t that serious. And after all, he doesn’t really trust technicians and is genuinely concerned with the economy, so he minimizes the importance of coronavirus and maximizes economic costs. ”

According to Melo, confrontation with technical and scientific opinions is an indelible mark of a populist ruler. No matter who the Minister of Health or the head of the CDC is, this tension must always remain there, at some level, for the sake of who has the final say before the public.

“The populist leader is infallible, to bend to science is to demonstrate his fallibility. Here in Brazil the president is called a myth, there is a hashtag that says ‘Bolsonaro is right’. This is what people expect, it has to come from him. answers, not from any scientist “, says Melo.

Presidents versus governors



In the dispute between keeping quarantine restricted or reopening trade, Trump and Bolsonaro antagonized the governors. The conflict, however, happened first in Brazil.

“A few state and local authorities must abandon the scorched earth concept, the ban on transportation, the closing of trade and mass confinement,” said the president, speaking to the nation on March 24.

The arm wrestling between the federal body and the state governments reached the Supreme Federal Court, which determined that governors and mayors are sovereign over the quarantine actions that they will impose on the population under their jurisdiction.

Bolsonaro has repeated that what he calls “closes it all” will increase unemployment and named those he considers responsible for the downturn in the economy, projected at – 5.3% by the IMF for the year 2020.

On April 18, on his Twitter account, he posted: “Mayor of Pirassununga / SP reopened his trade by decree, but had to go back by decision of the Governor of São Paulo”. Although São Paulo’s João Doria, a former ally, has become his main disaffection, the governors have acted in unity to oppose the president.

With just over six months to run for re-election, Trump has put pressure on governors to reopen the economy. He fears that the dramatic results of a recession could hurt him at the polls.

On the 13th, when mentioning the reopening of trade, he even said that it would be up to him, and not the governors, to make the decision. “” I have supreme authority, “he said. On the 17th, he started tweeting in capital letters:” Liberte Michigan “,” Liberte Minessota “, two states with Democratic governors who, for the president, could decree the end of quarantine .

“This role of governors is new in Brazil, where the president has always been very powerful. Here, if the president does not coordinate actions, the governors decided to take the lead,” says Carlos Melo, who continues: “Already in the United States, which as its name says it is a real federation, this attempt by Trump to protect governors is totally out of time. It seems to be another act in desperation due to the upcoming elections. ”

But not only that. The electoral bases of the two presidents have been favorable to the immediate end of isolation. Last weekend, there were street protests for the return to economic activities in both countries. For Smith, neither president wants to risk losing support from those bases.

United States has the largest number of covid-19 cases in the world

Photo: BSIP / BBC News Brasil

“To some extent every politician has a fundamental concern: to be reelected. And no matter if the election is in six months or in two years, the politician cannot lose the captive voters who make him electorally viable. So, in doubt, any politician it will redirect itself to its base and reinforce the speech for which it is known. ”

‘China and WHO blame’



On January 28, Bolsonaro cast doubt on the information provided by the Chinese government about the epidemic. Speaking about the possible repatriation of Brazilians in Wuhan, he said: “We hope that the data from China are real, only that of contaminated people. Although they are quite a lot. But we know that these countries are more closed in terms of the information”.

At that time, Bolsonaro launched the starting point of a speech that would be specially developed by Trump: that of questioning China and blaming the country for the epidemic.

On March 16, when the United States had fewer than 5,000 cases but the exponential growth was already on the march, the American president started calling the coronavirus “Chinese virus”, against the recommendation of the country’s federal health agency, the CDC.

“The United States will powerfully support industries that are being particularly affected by the Chinese Virus, such as airlines. We will be stronger than ever,” he said via Twitter. Throughout his term, Trump waged an intense trade war with the Chinese.

The American’s next step was to withdraw financial support from the World Health Organization (WHO), a measure that Trump announced on the 15th.

Trump accuses the body of having been lenient with China regarding the information – seen by Trump as a flaw – passed on about the new coronavirus – last week, the country revised up the death toll in the Wuhan epidemic, cases increased by 50%.

In addition, the Americans intend to weaken the international organizations in which China has increased its influence.

“Blaming China is a way of taking the blame for the poor results of fighting the pandemic in the United States, as well as being especially convenient because the country is already a frequent enemy of Trumpism,” says Smith.

For Melo, behind the American attacks on China is the dispute for world economic hegemony. “The economic strength of the Chinese is a geopolitical threat to the Americans, so they are fighting this war for power, for everything that matters in the 21st century, such as the control of 5G internet networks, for example,” says the political scientist of the Insper.

Two days after Trump adopted the term “Chinese virus”, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro dragged his father’s government into the dispute between China and the United States, while writing on his Twitter account: “Once again a dictatorship preferred to hide something serious rather than exhibit having wear and tear, but that would save countless lives. China is to blame and freedom would be the solution. ”

The deputy also celebrated the Americans’ cut to WHO. Eduardo is a former student of Olavo de Carvalho, for whom the WHO is only an instrument of the Chinese.

Although President Bolsonaro did not personally use the term Chinese virus, Presidential special advisor Arthur Weintraub – brother of Education Minister Abraham Weintraub – mocked critics of the expression.

“Spanish flu, Ebola (African river), can. Chinese virus is racism!”, He wrote. Abraham himself would return to the topic on April 4, when he suggested, in a post in which he mocked the Chinese accent, that China was the main beneficiary of the pandemic: “Geopolitically (sic), who can LEAVE it, in terms Lelatives, from this world crisis? Can SeL o Cebolinha? Who are the allies in BLasil of the infallible plan of Cebolinha to dominate the world? SeLia o Cascão or are there more friends? “, Wrote the minister.

For Melo, although the fight between China and the United States is something far from the Brazilian scenario, which has both main trading partners, Bolsonaro’s ideological agenda demanded this type of stance towards the country.

“It is very indicative that the president did not disallow any of his aides or his son in the attacks,” says the political scientist at Insper.

See more:



Why wear a mask against covid-19? Doctor responds

‘It’s not a little cold’: what the coronavirus cured say

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

