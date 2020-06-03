Amid the exponential growth of infections and deaths by covid-19 in Brazil, a characteristic present in several more serious cases concerns health professionals: comorbidities that are unknown to patients or that are not adequately treated.

Patient in Manaus; lack of preventive measures can worsen covid-19, experts point out

According to doctors heard by BBC News Brasil, cases of patients with pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and tuberculosis who are unaware of such comorbidities are common until they are admitted with covid-19. Another concern is also with those who know about the disease, but do not do the appropriate treatment.

For professionals in the field, the situation represents a portrait of the health of Brazilians and brings up cultural issues in which primary care is not properly cared for. For many patients, doctors and health facilities should be sought only in cases of illness.

In the context of covid-19, comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, tuberculosis, among others, increase the risk of worsening the patient’s condition. For those who have not previously treated illnesses, the disease progression caused by the new coronavirus may be even worse. According to experts, many of these cases could not have such a serious evolution if the person made the appropriate treatment of the pre-existing disease.

“Covid-19 has become a new moment for many patients to discover hidden questions about their own health, especially those who did not take care of themselves or did not have access to the health service”, declares the physician Denize Ornelas, communication director of the Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine.

Ornelas emphasizes that a patient with a pre-existing disease that is controlled, through treatment, may have a better response to covid-19. She points out that, in cases of people who do not have controlled comorbidity, the doctor often needs to combine treatment against covid-19 with medications for the pre-existing disease. “In this case, the attention needs to be even greater”, he points out.

One of the main forms of primary care in Brazil is the Family Health program, created in the 1990s through the Unified Health System (SUS). The initiative reaches about 65% of the population. The project, however, faces difficulties such as the overload of teams in some regions and the lack of habit among Brazilians, who do not always understand the importance of preventive measures related to health.

Pre-existing diseases

Infectologist Alexandre Naime, head of Infectious Diseases at Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), in Botucatu (SP), has seen cases of patients with covid-19 who were unaware of their own comorbidities. He reveals that it is common to accompany overweight people, but who did not believe that they are part of the risk group.

“Unfortunately, we have noticed many patients with covid-19 who have a BMI (Body Mass Index) that fits obesity, but they did not realize it. This is worrying. We are identifying many diseases, hitherto unknown by patients, in hospitalizations, like hypertension and diabetes. These are ailments motivated by bad habits or genetic issues. They cause the patient to be in the risk group of covid-19 “, says Naime.

“Many do not usually seek or obtain medical assistance before the disease. These people, normally, have a low perception of the risks of their diseases, which affect the general population. They have never had a preventive evaluation, they have never worried about their weight”, adds the infectologist.

Tests performed during hospitalizations often identify comorbidities unknown to patients

Experts heard by the report point out that obesity, hypertension and diabetes are the unknown comorbidities, or without adequate treatment, more common among patients with severe covid-19 – they are also the most common chronic diseases among Brazilians in general, according to the Ministry of health.

Still according to experts, other illnesses such as tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart problems may also be among the unknown ailments by patients infected with Sars-Cov-2, the official name of the new coronavirus, who are hospitalized in serious condition.

Pre-existing diseases are usually discovered in the midst of several tests performed on inpatients with covid-19.

For doctors heard by BBC News Brasil, one of the main reasons why these comorbidities have not been previously discovered in several cases is because they are silent. This way, as many fail to do preventive exams, they end up discovering the malaise only when they feel some difficulty.

“Not everyone has access to primary care easily in Brazil or is concerned with preventing it. Therefore, it is common for them to discover the disease only when it is already in an advanced stage, when health is decompensated. This all has a series of consequences, because the person does not take care of himself from the beginning and this can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes or heart failure “, points out the intensive care doctor José Albani de Carvalho.

Albani, who is also at the forefront of cases of the new coronavirus, works in different intensive care units (ICUs) in São Paulo. He followed up cases of critically ill patients with the new coronavirus who discovered they had comorbidities during hospitalization.

“In reality, covid-19 only makes this situation (the lack of diagnoses for pre-existing diseases) more evident. This is a chronic situation, especially in the lower economic classes. Poor or developing countries tend to suffer from this low prevention, “says Albani.

Family Health

Family Health Clinic in Baixada Fluminense, RJ; program is the main form of primary care in Brazil and, despite difficulties, reaches up to 65% of the population

The main project in Brazil for primary care is the Family Health program. Researcher Eduardo Melo, from the National School of Public Health at Fiocruz, points out that the initiative is a fundamental means of access for the population in the periphery to SUS.

“These basic health units (linked to Family Health) have three major functions: to accommodate spontaneous demand, such as a child with a fever or a person with the flu; to provide continuous care, in which they create bonds with patients, because they accompany people; and dealing with risks and vulnerabilities at the collective level, such as capturing and helping people with greater vulnerabilities “, explains Melo.

“Basic health teams seek to discover people with chronic conditions or diseases early, to prevent these diseases or prevent their worsening, through monitoring. They are units prepared to treat people with tuberculosis, for example, and start treatment,” he adds.

Basic unit teams also often identify risk groups, people who do not usually have tests, and those who have a family history of possible pre-existing illnesses. “Based on this parameter, the teams will track people. But of course, they are not always able to serve everyone,” says Melo.

Throughout the country, there are 43 thousand teams of Family Health, formed by doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and community health agents.

The program tends to have more results in small municipalities. In larger cities, the initiative often has no team to cover the entire population. “The best alternative is to hire more teams and expand the operation of these places, as many are open from Monday to Friday, during business hours. Not all patients can seek help during this period”, points out the researcher.

Another problem faced in the project, points out Melo, is the cultural issue that points out that doctors should be sought only in case of illness.

“An inpatient has little chance of choosing what health professionals will do to help him. But this is not the case when it comes to preventive care, as the patient is walking outdoors. Sometimes there are cultural issues (about the search for medical assistance). The simple presence of Saúde da Família in the place will not change everything. This impacts people’s lives, but it does not mean that there will be no challenges and difficulties “, he declares.

Men tend to be the ones who ignore the most care with health problems. “There are many who do not take care of themselves. It is a cultural issue”, he says.

Tribute in Brasília to victims of covid-19; more than 31 thousand people have died in the country

As a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, services considered non-essential are being canceled in basic health units. Primary care has done few preventive procedures, as the main focus is on coping with covid-19.

In a note to BBC News Brasil, the Ministry of Health states that it has instructed local health managers that essential care is maintained and that elective procedures, which do not need urgency, be postponed. The folder points out that one of the options for continuity of care in the basic units is telemedicine, home visits or other forms, as long as the appropriate precautionary measures are adopted.

The ministry says that, in order to reinforce primary care medical care, it made it easier for municipalities to adhere to the Saúde na Hora program, “making it possible to increase federal transfers to 28,000 smaller health units to reinforce care during the pandemic”. Thus, according to the folder, many units started to make the service more flexible for the public to access the services offered at health posts.

“It is worth reinforcing that the Unified Health System (SUS) is tripartite and works with the articulation of actions between the Federal Government, States and Municipalities. Therefore, each sphere has autonomy to make decisions that are under its management”, says a note from the Ministry of Health.

