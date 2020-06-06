Ahead of all gasoline motorcycles, the ANESDOR report shows that the Silence S02 model has become the best-selling motorcycle so far this year. It is the first time that an electric motorcycle has risen with the first position in sales in the accumulated of the year in its first 5 months.

According to ANESDOR data, Silence grew 143.9% in the accumulated compared to the rest of the ‘top ten’ brands that all presented negative results. Without a doubt we are facing an exceptional year, altered by the health crisis, but if we look back, nobody could imagine that the best-selling bike of 2020 was going to be electric.

Last year the Silence S02 already obtained the first place in the months of June and July, but it had never before happened in the accumulated of the year. The pandemic we are going through is changing mobility as we knew it, and electric motorcycles are emerging as an alternative.

In a context of decline in the sector, that of the motorcycle has had a drop of 37%, while Silence has grown by 143.9%.

The Silence S02 has achieved sales leadership with 2,564 units sold in the cumulative May, ahead of models from well-known brands such as Kymco, Honda, Yamaha, Piaggio, Kawasaki, BMW or KTM.

Regarding the market situation, despite being absolutely anomalous, the sector data published by ANESDOR and ACEM show very positive figures before, and even during, the state of alarm. According to Anesdor, Silence was the absolute leader in the Spanish electric motorcycle market with an 85% share in 2019. In Europe, its leadership reached a 40% share last year, according to ACEM.

In the first months of 2020, the trend has continued to rise. In February, still unaffected by the health crisis, the Silence S02 model rose to second place overall in sales in Spain, including all gasoline models.

In addition, for two consecutive months, March and April, in a market distorted by confinement, the best-selling motorcycle in Spain, ahead of all gasoline models, was the Silence S02.

Looking back, Silence sales have grown exponentially since its inception: 120 units in 2015, 485 in 2016, 1,000 in 2017, 2,900 in 2018 and 8,000 units sold in 2019. The forecast for this 2020 is to follow the trend and return to double production.

Silence

Silence, the Barcelona-based company is dedicated to the design, development and production of 100% electric scooters and also develops its own rechargeable battery technology, which it manufactures at its facilities in Molins de Rei (Barcelona). To do this, Silence has the support of partners such as Repsol, Caixa Capital Risc, C.D.T.I. and MGS Seguros.

In 2014 the company launched the S02 model for the first time, a robust electric scooter designed for the transport of goods, with clients such as Correos, Ara Vinc, Grupo Zena, Just Eat and the City Councils of Madrid, Lisbon, Rotterdam and Barcelona B: YE.

Another segment in which Silence is gaining weight is the motosharing, from the hand of clients such as the American company Scoot that has chosen Silence for its landing in Europe or Acciona with a sharing that exceeds 3,000 vehicles.

In September 2019 the company launched its first model exclusively for individuals, the Silence S01, which has a price in Spain of 5,995 euros. It is marketed with two versions, one limited to 45 km / h of maximum speed compatible with the driving license of mopeds of up to 49 cc and the other with 100 km / h of top speed suitable for licenses of up to 125 cc (A1 or B 3 years old). It is an urban design electric scooter with 7 kW of power (11 kW of maximum power) capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 km / h in 3.8 seconds. The removable battery with wheels reaches up to 5 kWh of capacity and allows you to travel up to 120 kilometers in the moped mode and up to 100 kilometers if we opt for the unlimited version of the motorcycle.

Recently, the Spanish company has put the new S02 Low Speed ​​(LS) electric moped for sale, with a version for individuals and another for delivery fleets. The S02 Low Speed ​​(LS) does not require a car license –based on the moped license–, it has a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour and offers a range of 55 kilometers. The new vehicle will have a sale price of between 3,000 and 3,500 euros

The patents and technology used by Silence to manufacture its products have been recognized by the national SME awards 2016 in the category of Technological Innovation, by the Association of Spanish Energy Management Agencies with the National EnerAgen Award 2015, and also by the award Entrepreneur XXI 2015 in the “Growths” category to the company with the highest growth potential in the industrial sector nationwide.