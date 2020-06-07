The extenista Yannick Noah, the last French champion of the men’s tournament at Roland Garros, has lamented “the silence” of the white athletes after the death of George Floyd in the United States, which sparked a wave of protests to protest discrimination against minorities.

06/08/2020 at 00:46

CEST

SPORT.es

“It is okay for young people to take care of it, but what bothers me is that they are all mestizos or blacks,” he said. Noah to France 2 television, when asked about the opinions expressed about it by the footballer Kylian Mbappé or the tennis players Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils.

“It is an injustice that should sensitize everyone,” he added. “Silence bothers me,” he said when asked if white athletes should have a commitment in this matter.

“What reassures me as a mestizo is that injustice is spoken of fairly quickly. Yes, he is a black man and it has always happened, but suddenly there are young white men, a young generation that realizes that it is about their future, not they want to live in that world, “he stressed.