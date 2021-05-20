The silence of the Moroccan press on Ceuta

The crisis continues in Ceuta, with the arrival of thousands of people to Spanish territory due to the passivity of Moroccan agents in border control. Historical records have been broken, while the tension between the two countries has been increasing.

This event has received extensive coverage in the Spanish media, reaching all the front pages of the press before this serious humanitarian challenge. However, in the African nation the extension and treatment has been quite different.

Most newspapers have chosen to cover the news in a more discreet, occupying a secondary place on the covers or on the web pages. For example, the prestigious rotary Le Matin focuses mainly on the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians and only dedicates a brief on its first page of this May 19 in which it highlights that the Moroccan monarchy has decided call your ambassador for inquiries in Spain after Pedro Sánchez’s visit to Ceuta.

Cover of Le Matin with the news about Ceuta marked in red. (Le Matin)

For its part, the medium L’Economiste, an economic reference of the Moroccan press, brings the consequences of the coronavirus to its front page and places the conflict in a small space, of which it simply says that “mass emigrations begin again.”

In addition, the editorial of the newspaper is also related to the topic. In any case, it is surprising that neither in one nor the other stands out, neither in the main headline nor in the photo, what is happening in Ceuta.

Cover of L’Economiste with Ceuta in red. (L’Economiste)

In other important media in the country, such as Assabah, Al Alam or Al Ahdath Sports issues, the conflict with the Sahrawis or the Moroccan participation in the Paris summit on the financing of African economies are included as the main topics, leaving also in the background the situation in Ceuta.

Thus, with regard to Assabah, about the crisis in Spain and Morocco, it is mentioned in a news item that two Moroccans have been injured by Spanish agents at the border.

Al Alam, based in Rabat, talks about the problems at the fence and recalls that “thousands of Moroccans are to an unprecedented exodus “ and that the Spanish Army “joins the confrontations.”

Finally, Al Ahdath also dedicates a small space to the conflict to define Morocco’s position, which is none other than “respecting its sovereignty and protecting its interests.” In this sense, compare the situation of the Sahara with that of Catalonia and criticizes that Spain has “received a terrorist who leads a criminal gang”, in relation to the hospitalization of the leader of the Saharawi Polisario Front Brahim Ghali in Logroño.

Assabah’s digital cover without any mention of the conflict in Ceuta. (Assabah)

Despite the scant coverage and attention to what happened on the border, the news of the two Moroccans injured did has aroused some attention, especially on social media. The web medium, le360, one of the most widely read in the country, shares the images of the riots and points out that “Spanish soldiers they attack defenseless migrants ”.

Therefore, two unequal coverage, the Spanish and the Moroccan, for a case that is significantly influencing the diplomatic relations of both countries.

It should be remembered that so far the position of its media, almost all of them of an official nature, coincides with that of its leaders who have opted for silence before this escalation of tensions. It remains to be seen how the conflict progresses in the coming days and what directions it takes.

