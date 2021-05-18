The silence of Ipurua condemns Eibar

05/17/2021 at 9:56 PM CEST

The empty and silent stands of Ipurua have ended up condemning the descent to Eibar, who has only won two games in his fiefdom all season. All the teams have noticed the absence of public, but the small dimensions of the Eibar stadium meant that The push of player number ’12’ will be noticed more than in any other field. After seven years of ‘miracle’ rubbing shoulders with the elders, gunsmiths have fallen back to silver status.

For sure, following the model that has allowed him to remain in the elite since 2014, his return will come sooner rather than later. A commendable management for the team with the smallest population in the entire First Division, with just over 27,000 inhabitants.

None of them have been able to support their own ‘in situ’ so that the poor balance of 13 points at home, the worst in the league, was older. The Barça team already suffered without their audience in the final stretch of last year, something that, however, was not uncommon for Mendilibar’s team. Eibar based many stays on some very good first laps. This year, instead, it was the chronicle of a death foretold. Two wins in early May allowed him to get back into a fight in which he seemed hopeless, but his fate was written.

The problem started in the offices, with usports management not entirely good to cover important losses from midfield onwards. Charles, Gonzalo Escalante and Fabián Orellana, who scored many goals last season, did not continue and have been missed. The only signing, that of the Polish international Damian Kadzior, was not successful, since he ended up on loan at the beginning of this year to Turkish football.

As for the loaned so only Bryan Gil, who achieved his fourth goal yesterday, shone with his own light, with some glimpses of Alejandro Pozo and Recio, who achieved a goal against Getafe that gave life to Eibar, but in the end it was useless.

The Gipuzkoan team loses its sports director, Fran Garagarza, and with the doubt of the continuity of his coach in the last six seasons, Jose Luis Mendilibar, he will have to rebuild himself completely in Second, if he wants to return to First with guarantees as soon as possible.

You will not be able to count on your goalkeeper titler Marko Dmitrovic, who is looking for other airs and franchise players like Kike García, who this year has scored twelve goals and he has kept the team alive until the penultimate day, it is possible that they will receive offers in First, that make him desist from continuing.

If we exclude the loaners Recio, Pozo, Gil, Aleix García, or the Japanese Yoshinori Muto, who will very possibly return to their home clubs, the change that is coming in the gunsmith staff is very important.

The Eibar Board of Directors will have the difficult mission of hitting the new coaching staff and with the reinforcements to cover the numerous losses that are presumed. It will depend on his success that Eibar can return to the First Division soon.