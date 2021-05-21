the signs point to an Apple Arcade of its own

Netflix is ​​not worth it with movies and series. That’s what at least The Information believes, which indicates how the streaming platform is now considering expansion into the world of videogames.

Apparently on Netflix they are looking for a manager who will precisely lead this expansion process, and they have already had contact with “veteran executives of the video game industry” to join the effort.

One of the options is to raise your own Apple Arcade

Rumors about Netflix’s entry into the world of video games have been going on for a long time, and in fact the company is not entirely alien to this industry. In 2019 they launched a mobile game to accompany the premiere of the third season of ‘Stranger Things’, although that title was developed by a separate company.

They also experimented with the interactive television format with the famous chapter ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ of that series, and although that proposal did not quite work, it showed that Netflix is ​​trying to explore other ideas that go beyond streaming traditional film and television.

The company’s own co-CEO, Reed Hastings, already indicated in April that “in a way, we are somewhat involved in the video game world with Bandersnatch, and we have some basic interactive content”, but he also admitted that “there is no doubt that games are going to be an important form of entertainment“.

In The Information they do not clarify what type of approach they want to make to this segment, but apparently one of the proposals would not be to become an Electronic Arts label, but serve as an intermediary and create a competitor to Apple Arcade, which offers a “flat rate” for iOS-based mobiles.

Thus, the concept seems to be closer to that strategy and the one that Xbox Game Pass follows than to develop and publish its own games. One thing is clear: Netflix doesn’t seem willing to sit still before the push of Disney +, HBO or Apple TV +.