Despite the fact that the return of LaLiga is closer, without knowing a specific date, than the following year, incorporations are being considered in the media related to FC Barcelona in order to mold the template for the 2020-21 course, highlighting those of Miralem Pjanic and Lautaro Martínez to reinforce the core and the front, respectively.

1. Brand: “Aganzo accused of bribery”

The Madrid newspaper highlights the scandal in the Association of Spanish Soccer Players, where the director of 2ªB and 3ª of the same organization has accused the president of forcing to illegally obtain documentation from the Futbolistas On union. The return of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio to Real Madrid as “signings” or the closeness of Carlos Sainz Jr. to Ferrari accompany on the cover.

2. Sports World: “The keys of Pjanic”

The Barcelona newspaper highlights the name of the Bosnian midfielder as future in exchange for Arthur Melo, Nélson Semedo or Jean-Clair Todibo with possible inclusion of money by the way. Luka Jovic’s controversial injury at Real Madrid, tests in the Barça basketball section and the minimum date for the return of the Premier League accompany the cover.

3. Ace: “The signing is Hazard”

The capital city highlights the return of the Belgian footballer, mentioning to a lesser extent that of Marco Asensio, or the strange injury of Luka Jovic falling from a wall, according to Serbian media. The changes that the idea of ​​Quique Setién can experience in FC Barcelona with the five substitutions or the approach of a league of 20 clubs without play-offs in the ACB accompany the front page.

4. Sport: “Lautaro, ok (only one fringe is missing)

The city of Barcelona opens by ensuring that the arrival of the Argentine at the Camp Nou is close to agreeing on 60 million and the inclusion of two Barça players without specifying. Inter would accept Arturo Vidal and FC Barcelona as well, but the next would be to include Nélson Semedo or Emerson Aparecido. The permission for the Premier League to return to competition, the Ousmane Dembélé Coronavirus test from home or the return to training of Real Madrid and RCD Espanyol accompany the cover.

5. Super Sport: “Kempes”

The Valencian half highlights the victory of the former Argentine center forward over David Villa (53% vs. 47%) in the duel of legends of the Mestalla club. The defensive dynamics to maintain in Levante with the leading role of Aitor Fernández, the start of the Premier League or the 11 days that will remain for Valencia to get closer to the Champions League position, having the last quota at four points, accompany on the cover .