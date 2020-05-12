The nature of the projects in this mysterious Microsoft studio founded in 2018 is still unknown.

The Initiative is one of the most promising studies ofXbox Game Studios, and also one of the most mysterious facing the Xbox Series X generation. Since 2018, the Microsoft study has not stoppedexpand your ranks with top-notch talent, from some of the largest companies in the sector. They recently recruited a chief design officer from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a few weeks earlier they had one of the cheerleaders from the Uncharted saga.

She was not his firsttransfer from Naughty Dog, and it seems that it will not be the last, since The Initiative has returned to fish in the California study. Francisco Aisa García, who was a programmerat Naughty Dog from 2019 to 2020, joins The Initiative as a senior gameplay engineer. The Spanish developer has a quite outstanding trajectory before his time at Naughty Dog, wherewas also 5 years at Rockstar Gamesworking on gameplay and AI for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V.

While it’s still a mysterywhat The Initiative works on, his deep-seated signings make itone of the studies to followinside Xbox. And in fact, last December Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, said that we will see the first news of the study this year.

With the promise of a July Inside Xbox dedicated to the company’s studios and their Xbox Series X titles, we’ll see if The Initiative finally shows us what they’re working on, with some rumors pointing to the return of an old saga. But if you missed this month’s live, here are all the announcements of the latest Inside Xbox.

More about: The Initiative, Xbox Game Studios and Xbox Series X.

.