The signing that Bara is looking for in Italy

Joan Laporta has found himself a club in decline. The generation of European champion footballers has grown older and those who remain in the team need teammates of a level that Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig, Lenglet, Junior and company will never reach. In this sense, the project will repeat with Koeman on the bench and his first requests were, in addition to renewing Messi, closing the signings of Depay and Wijnaldum. Well, the future of the Argentine is still in the air, while among the Dutch, the first is well advanced, but the second has already rejected Barça.

According to ‘Catalunya Ràdio’, the ‘no’ of the midfielder to sign for PSG places Fabián Ruiz as the favorite to reinforce a midfield in which Busquets is only there for specific moments and De Jong requires better companies on the green. The Spanish international is a vital piece of Napoli and it is already known that the negotiations with President De Laurentiis are as tough as those of Lendoiro were at the time. Here you do what they want.

The former Betis is one of those Spanish midfielders of international level who have flourished these years, along with Merino and Rodri. All of them, already established in their teams and in the National Team. And how much can the signing of Fabián Ruiz cost to Barça? It should be remembered that Napoli paid Betis a whopping 30 million euros in summer 2018, so now its price would be around 50 kilos. Barça knows it and to make the operation cheaper they have in mind to be able to use their discards … but De Laurentiis answers the classic: “Teach me the pasta.” He doesn’t want filler players. And, you already know, Laporta’s portfolio is not there to pay close amounts.