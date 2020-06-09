Neymar still bent on signing for him FC Barcelona and the Catalans continue to fantasize, but the transfer is impossible. The bad economic situation that the Barcelona team is going through prevents the operation from being carried out in any of the ways. At the Camp Nou They do not have the funds to pay for the transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, nor to take over the Brazilian’s high salary, which exceeds 70 million gross. by season.

Barça is not through its best moment financially. The high salary mass of the workforce, together with a constant series of waste in recent years they had left the club with virtually no leeway. The culé team has managed to survive these last seasons thanks to the large amount of income it had, living practically daily. As the coronavirus crisis erupted and business activity suddenly ceased almost entirely, the club has remained on the brink of technical bankruptcy.

The culé group has been forced to take advantage of an ERTE during the state of alarm. Thanks to him, about 24 million euros have been saved, after making a salary reduction in the first teams of all sections of the club, but the situation is such that now has again raised a second to the first template soccer, which for the moment refuse to accept it.

Meanwhile, from the entity’s offices They plan to go to the market to reinforce themselves with two galactic signings: Lautaro and Neymar. But they are impossible. With the yes of the Argentine striker, the Brazilian, who had already revealed his intentions to want to return to Barcelona «yes or yes».

However, his return is more than complicated. Barça, as much as they try, fails to balance the accounts to accommodate Neymar again on your computer. If last summer they tried without success, for the next transfer window they will have less financial muscle than then to tackle an operation of such magnitude.

For starters, PSG would not make the departure of Canarinho easy. The amount they requested to part with Neymar would hardly go below the 222 million they paid to Barça in August 2017.. The blaugranas could incorporate players into the operation in order to lower the claims of the French, but they would still be unable to meet their demands.

In addition, the club led by Josep María Bartomeu could not take over the Brazilian’s salary. When he left, he was receiving about 25 million, while in Paris his fees are 36.8 million euros net per season. Neymar would be willing to substantially lower his salary to return to Barcelona, ​​and even the heavyweights of the squad could postpone part of his – as they have been offered in the past – so that the operation can be carried out, but the The economic situation is so delicate that even with these it would not be possible for them to sign him.