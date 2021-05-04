The signing of Mourinho triggers the value of Roma shares

05/04/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The signing of José Mourinho by Roma is already a reality. The arrival of ‘The Special One’ to the capital of Italy has raised so much expectation that it has already had an economic impact. Roma has taken off on the stock market, increasing its share price by up to 20% (0.303 euros per share).

Mourinho, backed by his successful career, is considered a world-class coach, so his arrival in the capital team may increase interest in the club. His weight on the bench, added to his undeniable charisma, can have a positive impact on the coffers of Rome. The first sign of an economic boom has already been reflected in the stock market, but over the last few months it could translate into better sponsors or signings that expressly seek to be part of the Portuguese project.

At the sports level, Roma aims to return to the fight for the Scudetto. After nine years at the top, Juventus’ reign of terror has come to an end, so teams that have been relegated to its shadow for the last decade will try to compete for the championship. With the arrival of Mourinho, Roma becomes a candidate to be reckoned with.

‘The Special One’ returns to Italy

José Mourinho is an old acquaintance in Serie A. The Portuguese coach’s time on the Inter Milan bench left a good memory for the Italian fan. Under his baton, the Nerazzurri team swept both Italy and Europe during the 2009/2010 season, winning the treble and becoming the last Italian team to lift the Champions League.

Although his time at Tottenham has not been far from successful, Roma urgently needs the figure of a leader. Occupying the seventh position in the series A and being beaten by Manchester United in Europe (6-2 in the first leg), the group of the Italian capital hopes to reverse this bad dynamics in coming years.