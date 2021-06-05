“The signing of Éric García is very good, La Masia has DNA”

06/02/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

EFE

Oscar Mingueza, defender of the Spanish under-21 team, highlighted, in the preview of the European semi-finals of the category against Portugal, that several players on the team have “a lot of experience & rdquor; in matches of this caliber and that this is a “very important & rdquor; in order to get a pass to the final as it helps to deal with “nerves and pressure & rdquor ;.

“In the end it is true that I have experienced very demanding and complicated matches, but also like other teammates. We are an aspect with a lot of experience in these games and I see the team very motivated and eager. Having that experience is very important to deal with it in terms of nerves and pressure; We are very prepared & rdquor ;, said the Blaugrana defender at a press conference.

A Mingueza that he can go from the right back to the center of the defense, the most common position for him until he arrived this season, due to the suspension due to a penalty of a Hugo Guillamón of which he pondered his figure.

“He is a very important player for the team and very mature. Since he learned that he could not play, he has made the team concentrate and that it is as it should be. Even though he can’t play, everything that & rdquor; has contributed is very noticeable, he commented.

“You learn a lot of things offensively and also in defense and I can better assess when I jump to pressure and when to hold out a little longer. They are things that if you play in both positions you can see better. I have grown a lot playing in both positions this year & rdquor ;, he answered EFE about what he has learned from playing winger and what he can apply to the central position.

Mingueza He also commented on the incorporation of Eric Garcia, central, by Barcelona: “The signing of Eric it is very good because it has played with Guardiola that he is a coach who practices the philosophy of the Masía that Eric has the Masía game in its DNA. Barça tries to bring together the best players and above being from the house, a very good signing & rdquor ;.

Also appeared in a virtual press room a Manu Garcia who highlighted, as the coach Luis de la Fuente already did, the offensive virtues of Portugal: “I try to play possession football, help the team with pressure up and keep the ball. Against a team like Portugal, which is to simulate us, as the coach has taught us, it will be a fight to have the ball & rdquor ;.

Asked by EFE, he commented what changed at the break of the match against Croatia since in the second half a great version of the Asturian was seen: “To insist on what we had been doing because in the second half they opened up a little more. We play a little more comfortable and we feel better. Hence, it will participate better. Sometimes it’s a matter of maturing the game and ending up getting where & rdquor; plays, he said.