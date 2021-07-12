The signing by PSG prevented Sergio Ramos from cheering on McGregor against Dustin Poirier

Sergio Ramos has never hidden being a big fan of Conor mcgregor . The Andalusian footballer has shown his support for ‘The Notorious’, and the truth is that I had everything ready to enjoy the UFC 264 and witness live the fight of the Irish fighter against Dustin Poirier.

However, things did not go as the new PSG player had planned, as revealed by McGregor himself to the surprise of many.

“Sergio Ramos sent me a message. He had tickets, but he wrote to me a few days ago ”, he explained in ‘UFC 264 Embedded’, the original series that shows the days before the duel.

“He told me that he was going to sign for a new club and that he would not be able to attend.”

Sergio Ramos, who struck a free agent deal to become PSG’s new star signing for the next two seasons, had no choice but to cancel his original plans due to commitments made to his new club.

“He thought he was going to have more time, but he had the tickets.”

McGregor, who on the other hand is not a great football fan, also learned that England she had qualified for the Eurocup final during a pre-fight hairdressing session.

On a potential victory of the de Gareth southgate in view of Italy, ‘The Notorious’ was very clear in its response, making clear the rivalry between the English and the Irish …

“They would never stop bragging about it,” he commented with a laugh.