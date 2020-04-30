In the great cacophony of French football today where only the desire to pull out of the game at the expense of others seems to animate French leaders, this is an initiative that shows solidarity and that could interest football supporters more than the spectacle offered by its leaders currently. The Professional Football League is launching a solidarity raffle this Thursday (click here to participate) with the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs. The principle is simple: For five euros, you get the right to participate in a draw and can -be winning a jersey signed by a player from their favorite club.

All donations collected will be redistributed to the Alliance “All United Against the Virus”, initiated by the Fondation de France, the AP-HP and the Pasteur Institute in order to support all those who fight daily against COVID -19. The donations collected will be used to help caregivers, in hospitals or not, to finance research projects as well as to support actors who work for the most vulnerable, said the LFP in a press release.

The list of signed shirts for Ligue 1:

For Ligue 2

