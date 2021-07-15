The sign seen on the door of a restaurant that can not sweep more: there are 30,000 ‘likes’

Tweet about a restaurant sign. (Photo: TWITTER I’M A WAITER)

On rare occasions, posters go viral on Twitter in which the message is positive. In the last hours, a folio seen at the door of a restaurant in the middle of summer has been shared en masse.

“If your dog is thirsty, ask us for water. Is so hot. It is not necessary to consume ”, reads the message that has been so applauded in the social network of the blue bird.

Above all, it has been celebrated that the locals do not ask citizens who want to take their pets to drink water for a drink, as is the case in the vast majority of establishments.

SoyCamarero, an account specialized in the hospitality sector, has echoed this message and commented: “Hopefully all the bars and restaurants with this sign.”

There is another publication with the same poster, published two days before, that has more than 30,000 likes and more than 4,700 shares.

“All is not lost,” wrote the user who has shared the wonderful poster about giving water to dogs in the middle of summer.

In this ElHuffPost article you can find some tricks for your pet to cool off during the summer and thus avoid a bad drink for the animal. For example: don’t keep their hair too short, use freezable teethers and, above all, give them plenty of water.

