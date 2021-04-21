The sign interpreter, protagonist for what he does when Monastery speaks: there is an explanation

The interpreter of TVE (Photo: TVE)

They are not usually protagonists, but this time it has been an exception. The TVE sign language interpreter is focusing many eyes on social networks for what, apparently, he did while Rocío Monasterio, Vox candidate in Madrid, spoke in the electoral debate this Wednesday.

As seen in a small fragment that circulates on Twitter, the interpreter stood still, without translating what the far-right candidate said when she stated that a MENA costs 4,700 euros per month.

The jokes and even the applause for the man have been immediate, as many have considered that he refused to translate that speech. But not. The answer is much simpler.

In the TVE debate you can see how it begins to translate what the moderators say at the beginning but quickly stays put. In fact, it does not translate what Pablo Iglesias, candidate of Podemos, said shortly before. Just when Monastrio’s intervention ends, TVE eliminates the small screen and it does not appear again for a few minutes.

Everything points, therefore, to a technical error that prevented the interpreter from listening to the politicians.

The scene has generated reactions like these:

