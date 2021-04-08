The side effects of eating too many eggs



Eggs are rich in natural fats and cholesterol, remember to eat no more than two pieces a day and intersperse your consumption.

Photo: ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels

There are so many good things to say about eggs that it could take entire pages. The first thing that is important to mention is that eggs are a very complete and nutritious food, which is associated with extraordinary health benefits. All these great benefits are added to its immense versatility and accessibility, however there are also many warnings that alert us about the consequences that an excessive consumption of eggs could bring (regardless of how you prefer to eat them). Popular narrative has told us for years that eating too many eggs can trigger cholesterol to an unhealthy level. What is true? What are other possible complications? Read on to find out what the experts have to say about it.

Today we have more information on all topics and we know that there are many myths surrounding the consumption of eggs. It is not news to say that for many years were considered the enemy of good cardiovascular health, we currently know that there is a counter argument that attests that what really matters is the amount of eggs we consume. That is, generally, eggs are a very healthy food that is recommended to be integrated into the daily diet, however, eating too much of anything is a bad thing, and this includes eggs.

1. Yes, cholesterol levels could skyrocket

It is not a myth. Nevertheless everything is in the quantity and frequency with which we usually consume eggs. For more context: a large piece of egg contains 186 milligrams of cholesterol, which represents more than half of the recommended daily intake of 300 mg. Taking into account that it is very common to consume two eggs, this simple eating habit every morning makes us exceed the recommended intake, just for having two eggs for breakfast! While it is true that they are a wonderful nutritional addition to start the day with a lot of energy and nutrition, in addition to being very satiating and benefitting weight loss; it is important to avoid consuming them daily.

2. Possible cardiovascular affectations

There are many other much more harmful foods that alter cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health. However, an excessive consumption of eggs in the diet can be a trigger to increase the “bad cholesterol” LDL and this is often related to a increased risk of heart disease. Medical experts agree that those with a history of cardiovascular disease or who particularly want to take care of their heart should limit their intake of egg yolk. In fact, doctors generally recommend stopping egg yolks after a stroke or heart attack. In addition, there is a study, in which it was shown that dietary phosphatidylcholine, which comes from eggs, exerts negative effects on the heart.

3. Increased swelling

The egg is a very satiating food so in adequate amounts it is ideal to combat anxiety about eating and avoid excessive calorie intake. However, on many occasions they tend to be mixed with inflammatory foods, this in conjunction with excessive consumption results in a greater possibility of developing diverse digestive discomforts, such as bloating, gas, or abdominal pain. This is the possible reason why we can feel very bloated after eating a large omelette at brunch. It is also important to mention that the risk of inflammation increases in people who have an undiagnosed food allergy or sensitivity to eggs.

4. You could be more insulin resistant

Whole eggs are a great source of natural fats, but we cannot forget that they are still fat. So especially when we overdo it, the fats in eggs can have a very real effect on blood sugar. This often increases insulin resistance, which means that blood sugar is not used for energy in the correct way. As a result, the pancreas will produce more insulin and blood sugar levels will rise. This is especially delicate in people who suffer from cardiovascular conditions, hypertension or type 2 diabetes, it is best to intersperse their consumption during the week and always prepare them steamed, boiled or scrambled (without fat or sausages).

Now you know practically nothing in excess is good and eggs are no exception. The good news is that they are still incredibly healthy and a great dietary supplement, and for eggs to have such an adverse effect, it would be necessary to eat a significant amount of them at the same time and on a very recurring basis. The general recommendation states that it is safe to eat up to two eggs a day is enough to reap the health benefits (like omega-3 fatty acids and protein) without experiencing some of the dangerous side effects of eating too many eggs.

