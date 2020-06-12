After Ruby Rose’s resignation, many media and fans assured that Kate Kane was going to die in Batwoman. But the showrunner of the series clarified that this will not happen.

When the second season of Batwoman finally get to the small screen next year, you will have to solve some mysteries. One of them focuses on who will be its new protagonist and what will happen to Kate Kane, a character who gives life Ruby Rose, actress who decided to leave the series from one moment to another.

For several weeks rumors about Kate Kane began to multiply, which assured that the character of Batwoman He was going to die to make way for Ryan Wilder, the new character to take the mantle of the Gotham Watcher. However, the showrunner of the series came out to clarify and deny these alleged information.

“As a lesbian who has been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I am very aware of the ‘Bury your gays’ cliche and have no interest in participating in it. “ Dries wrote in a statement on his Twitter account. “That is why it is very important to me as a showrunner to clear up any misinformation about Kate Kane and Batwoman’s replacement.”

Like you guys, I love Kate Kane, she is the reason I wanted to do the show. We will never delete it, “he added. “In fact, his disappearance will be one of the mysteries of the second season. I don’t want to anticipate any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, know that LGBTQ + justice is at the center of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that. ”

A note from me on behalf of The Bat Team… pic.twitter.com/V6iXjaCrA5 – Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) June 10, 2020

What will happen?

At the moment there is not much certainty about how the transition of Batwoman. Let’s keep in mind that this is a series where he was 100 percent focused on Kate Kane, and from one moment to another he will have to link his narrative with Ryan Wilder, who will become the protagonist.

In fact, the main antecedent in this regard is that those responsible for the series considered that replacing Kate Kane with another character was the best way to deal with the departure of Ruby Rose and that this new heroine will be inspired by the vigilante. The second season of Batwoman It plans to premiere in January 2021 and possibly features The Scarecrow as the villain of the new installment.