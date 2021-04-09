The show of respect of the Cambridge in social networks for the death of Felipe

Also, a similar change is observed on the royal website. The site is currently not available, instead it only shows a color image of the Duke of Edinburgh and reads: “The Duke of Edinburgh 1921 – 2021”.

In addition, the official statement shared by the Royal House is read. “It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, Her Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Followed by: “More announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning their loss.”