LONDON, Apr 2 (.) – Music theater lovers forced to stay home by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to enjoy some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most popular shows for free on YouTube each week.

The series, titled “The Shows Must Go On!” (The shows must go on! “) Will begin on Friday with a 2000 filmed version of Lloyd Weber’s play” Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, “starring Donny Osmond and Joan Collins. It will be available for 48 hours from 1800 GMT.

The next show, on April 10, will be a 2012 recording of the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar,” performed by Ben Forster, Tim Minchin and Melanie C of the Spice Girls.

Although the shows will be free, people will be encouraged to make a donation to various charities that will be listed in each video.

Performance clips and behind-the-scenes footage will also be uploaded regularly at https://www.youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon

(. TV report. Written by Gareth Jones. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)