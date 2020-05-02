Figures from the vernacular show fired Silva “Goldie” Legrand and hugged her twin Mirtha when the death of the first one was known, at 93 years old.

The brothers Lucía and Joaquín Galán from the Twitter account of the Pimpinela duo expressed: “All our love for the Goldie family, a very dear and special being, and for the beloved Chiquita, praying that she has the necessary strength to go through another great loss and in these difficult times. “

Through the same social network, Graciela Alfano said: “My condolences to @mirthalegrand and her family for the loss of her beloved twin sister Goldie” and the entertainer Marley said: “My deepest condolences to @mirthalegrand and to the whole family Tinayre Legrand ! Strength in these difficult times! ”

From the artistic and political scene, Nito Artaza wrote: “Our condolences to Mrs. Mirtha Legrand and her family in this moment of pain. What can Christian resignation have ”, while Jorge Macri, mayor of Vicente López, stated:“ Very sad for the loss of Goldie, a divine woman and a very dear neighbor of Vicente López. I want to send a special greeting to @mirthalegrand and his family in this painful moment ”.

The vast array of expressions added from Victoria Xipolitakis (“My condolences to @mirthalegrand and her family for the loss of her beloved sister Goldie”) to the film buff Fernando Martín Peña, mentor of the “Filmoteca” cycle, who said that “Goldie was a fan of the show and once even gave us a hand to stay on the air. She knew a lot about cinema and the extraordinary memory she shared with her brothers helped her in that knowledge. I had an unconditional love for Hitchcock. “

