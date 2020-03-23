The show business says goodbye to Carmen de Mairena: “Thanks for the laughs”

Since she rose to fame in the 90s by Javier Cárdenas, Carmen de Mairena has become an LGTB icon and he rubbed shoulders with dozens of celebrities from the audiovisual scene and politics in our country. After her death at 87 in her native Barcelona due to natural causes, many well-known faces have been those who wanted to dedicate some nice parting words to the actress and songwriter.

The humorist Carlos Latre has been one of the first to say goodbye to Mairena through his Twitter account, where he has shared an image in which he appears characterized as her, ready to imitate her, along with the activist. “The great Carmen de Mairena left us. A woman who, although she suffered a lot in life, always pushed forward singing and with a humor worth admiring. I was very fond of her and she was very dear to me … We will miss you dear Carmen! They have the power up there … “, wrote Latre. The tweet already accumulates almost 3,000 likes and hundreds of responses from anonymous users who admired the artist and who also wanted to say goodbye.

José Corbacho, who has shared Latre’s viral tweet, has written farewell lines, humorous and evoking one of the famous phrases of the actress: “La Mairena rest in peace with some nice cock”. Paco León has said goodbye to him through an Instagram story, where he has shared a black and white photo of the cupletista.

The man who discovered it and with whom he took his first steps on the small screen, Javier Cárdenas, has been very sorry for the news and has dedicated a publication to “the enormous Carmen de Mairena”, where he has assured that he had ” a huge heart “and she has never met” anyone like her “. “Hopefully if there is another life, you will be recognized even more what a great artist you were, the incredible humanity you had and the love you gave. I love you Carmen! See you forever! “, Wrote the presenter of ‘Rush Hour’.

Faces of the small screen say goodbye

Dinio García, who in 2008 recorded a porn movie with Carmen de Mairena, has said goodbye to her sharing a photo of both kissing in the filming of that tape. “DEP friend. I will never forget you nor what I laughed with you. I love you,” wrote the ex-host of ‘GH VIP 7’, along with the hashtag COVID-19, although it was not the virus that ended the Mairena’s life, but have died of natural causes, as her family has reported.

The presenter Nando Escribano has reported on Twitter of the death of the Catalan and thanked him “for so much laughter”. Actress Beatriz Rico has also highlighted Mairena’s sense of humor in a tweet that has gone viral: “Thank you for the good times you gave us for so many years. Laughter cannot be paid because it is priceless.”

Daniela Santiago, who plays La Veneno as an adult in the new Los Javis series, has shared the statement from Carmen de Mairena’s family reporting her death through an Instagram story: “Rest in peace.” The biographer of La Veneno, Valeria Vegas, has also wanted to say goodbye to “Doña Carmen”, which he describes as “a Barcelona myth”. The ex-minister of culture Máximo Huerta, who recalled those “years of joy and youth” in the city of Barcelona, ​​and the actress Bibiana Fernández: “Carmen, I send you a kiss for the trip.” rest well”.

Goodbye from the world of politics

From the world of politics, voices have also been raised to dismiss a woman who has fought for the rights of the trans community in recent years. The senator for Más Madrid and deputy of the Madrid Assembly, Eduardo Rubiño, has shared on Twitter a video of Mairena in which he reviews the numerous times in which she was imprisoned for defending her rights. “A big one that is leaving us”, wrote Rubiño.

