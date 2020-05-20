The lifting of the veto on short positions continues to sink different values ​​of the Ibex this Wednesday, as happened last day. Bankia, which yesterday left 11%, collapses at this time 9% and marks new all-time lows. Sabadell is also setting new record lows, with declines of 6.11% right now.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and five other regulatory bodies removed the ban on short positions in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday. This led to a significant number of Ibex titles registering very large and unusual falls during the last day. The same is still happening today. The Ibex, which lost 2.5% last day, is already 1.5%. The Italian Ftse MIB, the other exchange that did worse, and which also lost more than 2%, fell 1.8%.

The experts consulted by Bolsamanía acknowledge that the market was calm and that the decision of the regulators can be considered correct. At the same time they explain that all the shorts that had been waiting have now entered with force and this is causing the falls. The question now is whether this will extend over time or whether things will normalize in a couple of days.

Technical analysts at this website acknowledge that Sabadell’s new all-time lows “are nothing new” given that the bank has a very bad streak on the stock market. However, the all-time lows at Bankia are more striking.

“If it closes like this, Bankia will place itself in an absolute free fall, with the implications of weakness that this always has for everything underlying this situation. Something that unfortunately Sabadell knows very well, a title that almost daily marks new historical lows for us And little more can be said about a sector, that of banks, which is extremely weak both nationally and in Europe Proof of this is that the European banking index, the EURO STOXX Banks is struggling not to pierce the annual lows. and history that has been supported on three consecutive occasions in recent months, “explains José María Rodríguez, analyst at Bolsamanía.

