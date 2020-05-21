The lifting of the veto on short positions continues to sink different values ​​of the Ibex this Wednesday, as happened last day. Bankia, which after leaving 11% yesterday, today has plummeted 4.63% and marks new all-time lows. Sabadell is also setting new record lows, down 2.86%.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and five other regulatory bodies removed the ban on short positions in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday. This led to, during the last day, a significant number of Ibex titles will register very large and unusual decreases. The same is still happening today. The Ibex, which lost 2.5% last day, has fallen more than 1% this morning, although now recover. The Italian Ftse MIB, the other exchange that did worse, and which also lost more than 2%, fell 1.8%.

Experts consulted by Bolsamanía acknowledge that the market was calm and that the decision of regulators to lift the ban on shorts can be considered successful. At the same time they explain that all those who thought to bet down and have been waiting, have now entered with force and this is causing the falls. The question now is whether this will extend over time or if things were normalized in a couple of days.

Technical analysts at this website acknowledge that Sabadell’s new all-time lows “are nothing new” given that the bank has a very bad streak on the stock market. However, The all-time lows at Bankia are more striking.

“To close like this, Bankia will be placed again in absolute free fall, with the implications of weakness that this always has for everything underlying this situation. Something that unfortunately Sabadell knows very well, a title that almost daily marks new historical lows for us. And little more can be said about a sector, that of banks, which is extremely weak both nationally and in Europe. Proof of this is that the European banking index, the Euro Stoxx Banks, is struggling not to pierce the annual and historical lows on which it has already relied on three consecutive occasions in recent months, “explains José María Rodríguez, analyst at Bolsamanía .

