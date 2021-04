Earl Boykins (1.65)

The point guard was not drafted in 1998, but made his NBA debut with the Nets in 1999. He played only 5 games in New Jersey, then he was in Cleveland, Orlando, Los Angeles (Clippers), Oakland … and Denver, where more stability He had. 2008-09 was spent in Italy (Virtus Bologna). In the NBA, he also played for the Bucks, Rockets, Wizards, and Hornets.