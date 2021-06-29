The shortage of new cars triggers the demand for pre-owned and flexible renting

New car sales continue to accumulate losses. In addition to the current situation and the rise in the price of raw materials, there is a lack of components, which is causing a significant delay in the manufacture of vehicles. This situation pushes drivers to buy pre-owned vehicles, which in 2021 are selling 29% faster than usual.

Sales of new cars fell in the first five months of 2021 by 36% compared to the same period two years ago. The economic uncertainty that the pandemic has brought is the main reason for the fall, but there are other causes that are holding the market back.

Average prices have risen throughout this year, due to the fact that the basic versions of many models have been affected by the change in the measurement of emissions, causing them to jump from the registration tax payment bracket. In addition, brands are increasingly betting on plug-in or electric hybrid cars to meet strict European anti-pollution standards. They are expensive technologies, especially in the early stages of adoption.

The lack of components slows the market

The highlight of the new car market has been the increase in the price of raw materials and the lack of microchips. The global semiconductor shortage crisis has hit the industry around the world. In Spain, the main factories have been forced to reduce shifts or even stop their assembly lines due to lack of supplies.

The pandemic increased the demand for technological products such as computers or mobile devices to be able to telecommute. They are products that use state-of-the-art semiconductors, more profitable than those used in cars, which have fallen behind the supply of microchips.

Car manufacturers have been forced to increase the waiting periods for many of their products. That has made buyers embrace the pre-owned car market like never before.

Nuño López-Coronado, CMO and CPO at Coches.com, indicates that “Spain had always been a market highly oriented towards new vehicles and people were used to waiting for their car. It seems that this is beginning to change and we become a market more similar to North America, where waiting for a car is rare. “

The demand and the price of pre-owned vehicles rise

Second-hand cars take around 35 days to be sold from the moment they are advertised, according to data from a study carried out by Autos.com, based on information from the cars advertised on the portal during the last three years.

For pre-owned or stocks, this term is shortened by almost 30% according to the study by Autos.com, reducing the time that the advertised cars last until the sale to 25 days.

Nuño López-Coronado affirms that “the shortage of new vehicles causes the demand for pre-owned or stocks to skyrocket, selling on average in less than 25 days.”

And this, according to data from Coches.com, makes drivers accept prices higher than usual for this type of vehicle. The prices of vehicles less than one year old are 12% higher than expected, taking as a reference the cars announced in 2019 or 2020.

Nuño López-Coronado concludes that «the situation of the new vehicle market may anticipate the arrival of services such as renting or subscription cars, which are already having a great reception, as we saw in a previous study carried out on Autos.com. In this way, drivers can meet their mobility needs more quickly, without waiting and without delays. At the same time, it could enhance the dealer’s role as manager of manufactured car stocks, a role that manufacturers have traditionally renounced. ‘