the shortage of chips causes the closure of its Martorell plant for three days

The global chip shortage doesn’t just affect the tech industry: automotive has also been strongly shaken and many manufacturers are taking measures and, for example, leaving some of their models without mirrors or digital dashboards.

The problem is so important that the Volkswagen Group will close the Seat plant in Martorell (Barcelona) for three days. That will give this manufacturer some margin when it comes to sourcing chips, and in fact this closure is the second after the stoppage of the Volkswagen plant in Navarra since the beginning of the week.

Intermittent stops jolt manufacturers

As revealed in El País, the Martorell factory was already going to stop production on Wednesday and Thursday due to the local festivities that are celebrated in Catalonia, and now they will extend that break to next Friday, Monday and Tuesday to buy some time.

The measure will not involve the presentation of ERTES, and these strikes “will be absorbed through flexibility measures”. Some lines such as those of the Audi A1 had already been paralyzed for some time to alleviate a problem that affects all manufacturers in the industry and that has now forced the Volkswagen Group to make this decision at the Seat plant in Martorell.

The Stellantis Vigo factory (Peugeot, Citroën, Open and Fiat) also stopped their operations weeks ago, and the same happened with Mercedes-Benz in Vitoria-Gasteiz at the end of May. In the case of Stellantis, an ERTE had to be negotiated for this reason, and it will be necessary to see how other manufacturers react in this regard.

The automotive industry grows dwarfs, and the problem is not only in the lack of microchips, but of raw materials and containers. Analysts warn that the crisis is very likely to last all of 2021, which makes clear the dimension of a really worrying problem for an industry in which hundreds of thousands of people work in Spain directly and indirectly.