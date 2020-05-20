Regina Duarte announced the departure of the position of special secretary of Culture in the Bolsonaro government this Wednesday (05/20).

Exit announcement was made on video in which the actress appears next to the president and released on social networks

In a video published on the president’s social networks, in which she appears next to the actress, she says she will take over the Cinematheque, in São Paulo.

“The family is wanting my closeness, I miss my grandchildren, my children very much”, he justified.

“Going to the Cinematheque, next to your apartment, over there in São Paulo, if you are going to be happy and produce much more, I am happy with that. Upset because you get away from our coexistence in Brasília,” said the president.

Regina Duarte reported that she misses her family, but so that she can continue contributing to the Government and Brazilian Culture, she will take over, in a few days, the Cinemateca in SP. In the coming days, during the transition, the work already done in the last 60 days will be shown pic.twitter.com/79CyrQY1uI – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro)

Rumors that Regina might leave the ministry have been dragging on since the beginning of the month.

The announcement comes after a series of disagreements: the actress made appointments considered inappropriate to the ideological profile of the government and was criticized by the president for the periods he spent away from Brasília.

His absence in the speech in which Bolsonaro defended himself against Moro’s accusations – and which was attended by almost the entire top echelon of the government – was very noticeable.

BBC News Brasil recalls the short trajectory of the actress at the Secretary of Culture.

Proximity and ‘love’

Known for her television career, Regina Duarte also began to draw attention in recent decades for her right-wing political positioning.

His propaganda against Lula in the 2002 campaign in which he said “I am afraid” is still remembered today. She also supported Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment in 2016.

Married for years to cattle rancher Eduardo Lippincott, with whom she has a Brahman cattle ranch in the interior of São Paulo, the actress has also always been close to the rural sector, one of those who supported Bolsonaro during the 2018 campaign.

She has even been invited to speak at ExpoAgro, one of the major events in the sector, and has demonstrated positions similar to Bolsonaro’s on the indigenous issue, for example, saying she is against land demarcation.

In the 2018 elections, the actress began to show sympathy for the figure of Bolsonaro, directly citing him.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in 2018, she said Bolsonaro was a “sweet guy”.

“When I met Bolsonaro in person, I met a sweet guy, a man from the 1950s, like my father, who plays homophobic jokes, but it’s lip service, a masculine way that comes from Monteiro Lobato, who called the Brazilian lazy and that said that the black place is in the kitchen “, he said

In the same interview, she stated that Bolsonaro’s image as a “truculent” person was built by his opponents.

“These are mounted images, because they show his reaction, but not the one that provoked the reaction. It is one-sided. When they heard that he was going to run, they started editing all the recordings and also provoking him to react to his style, that is playful, macho. “

The actress also demonstrated an ideological affinity with the government.

The actress’ social networks have several publications favorable to the government, such as calls for demonstrations

In an interview with Rede Globo’s Conversa com Bial program, for example, she said she never declared herself a feminist, even though among her most famous interpretations is the protagonist of Malu Mulher.

The 1980 TV Globo series told the story of Malu, an essentially feminist woman who took a stand against the moral values ​​of the time.

“I never declared myself a feminist, even though I did Malu. I don’t think things are there. I believe there are intermediate paths. I was and remain conservative,” she said.

In 2019, the president’s first year in office, the actress posted several images on Instagram showing not only Bolsonaro, but also then Minister of Justice Sergio Moro; and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes; phrases defending Operation Lava Jato and government actions in security, economy and fighting corruption; in addition to calls for pro-government demonstrations.

‘Engagement’ and ‘wedding’

Regina Duarte was appointed to the secretary of Culture in March, after the fall of former secretary, Roberto Alvim, who had made several references to Nazism in a speech – repeating even phrases from Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany .

Although she said she was conservative and right-wing long before she joined the government, the actress was accused by some social media supporters of being a “communist spy” – they did not approve of her ties to Rede Globo (with which she had a contract for years) and its proximity to the artistic class.

His start was not immediate – before officially taking over as special secretary of Culture, he underwent a period of “tests” that the president called “engagement” with the government.

During the “engagement”, Regina was accompanied in Brasilia by her eldest son, André Duarte Franco, who declared himself a convinced bolsonarista on social networks and even accompanied his mother in meetings at Planalto.

Invitation to participate in the government was made after the fall of Roberto Alvim

In office, Regina made a speech that spoke of the government’s “carte blanche” to choose staff and dialogue.

“My purpose here is for peacemaking, permanent dialogue with the cultural sector, States and municipalities, Parliament and with the control bodies”, he said.

The most resonant part of her 15-minute speech was the moment when she compared the culture to the “clown fart”.

“[Cultura é] chimarrão, cult, mass at ten, sudden challenge, forró … And that pum produced with talcum spraying from the clown’s backside … Making the kids happy laughing? Culture is like that, it’s made of clowning! “, She said.

Divorce

Despite the promise of carte blanche, the secretary suffered wear and tear with the government for appointments she made, with names that were viewed with suspicion because they did not align themselves ideologically with the government.

The difficulty in exonerating certain names also generated friction. One of them was that of conductor Flávio Mantovani, who presided over Funarte, and who had made statements linking rock to abortion and satanism.

He was exonerated on the same day that Regina took office, but was reappointed on May 5, by decree published in the Official Gazette. His resignation, however, did not last 24 hours: on the same day, in an extra edition of the DO, he was again fired.

Another name was the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, whose positions such as that “there is no racism in Brazil” revolted the black movement. The Palmares Foundation aims to promote black culture in the country.

Regina had defended, in possession, the dismissal of Camargo. However, he continued to lead the foundation, including publicly criticizing Regina, to whom he reports, on social media.

The absence of the secretary at a meeting where Bolsonaro countered accusations made by former minister Sergio Moro (and where the entire first echelon of the government was) drew attention.

Regina Duarte made several public praises to Moro since the height of the Lava Jato operation and was openly supportive of the minister.

After her resignation, however, she remained silent for a few days, and then quietly said she continued to support Bolsonaro.

“Together for Brazil,” she wrote, in a post that was later hidden from her followers.

Soon after the “yo-yo” with Mantovani generated rumors of the government secretary leaving, Bolsonaro invited Regina to a meeting.

The meeting, which gave some survival to the actress’ permanence in the secretariat, also had the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, to whom the secretary of culture is subordinate – the portfolio lost its ministry status under the Bolsonaro government.

Sergio Camargo was also present at the meeting, who later told Veja magazine that he “felt prestigious”. “Everyone knows that her situation is delicate, but none of that goes through me,” he told the magazine.

His presence at the meeting increased the perception that Camargo could be one of the names quoted to replace Regina at the secretary of Culture.

