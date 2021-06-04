The ‘short circuit’ that has slowed the world industry: shortage of chips

The automotive world is in mid gear since the world production of vehicles has been interrupted in different parts of the planet and for the vast majority of brands by a global shortage of semiconductors and microchips. This has led to announcements of delays in vehicle deliveries, returns in money for those who can wait longer, delays in releases Y product reorganization in the portfolios of large-scale firms.

Here’s a look at this panorama which also greatly affects the buyers in Colombia.

Global chip shortage

A couple of days ago Nissan had to stop production in June three of your plants in Mexico, where the Nissan Kicks, Versa and March and the group Stellantis followed suit at the plant Toluca where is the Jeep compass.

A week ago was the Jaguar Land Rover the one who announced that he was having trouble meeting the production of the Defend and that their hybrid vehicles have delays of up to 12 months for deliveries.

New Land Rover Defender V8 2022

At the same time Toyota reported that it suspended production for eight days, from the second week of June, in two his plants on Japan.

General Motors had assured in March that it would suspend production of the Chevrolet camaro and recently he had to extend that ‘strike’ for six weeks. As a continuation of this situation, at the beginning of May it also announced that it was suspending During two months the production of its second best-selling vehicle, the Equinox pickup.

Global shortage of semiconductors and chips

At the end of April it was Peugeot which reported that one of its best-selling vehicles, the 308, you would have to ‘go back to the past’ to equip yourself with dashboards analog instruments and for the same days Nissan anticipated the temporary closure of four plants in Japan.

Before them it was Ford which was anticipated when announcing the closure of five of its plants in USA and almost in unison Sling It also had to close four plants in North America, two of them in Canada.

And so would a endless list of temporary closures made by different brands around the world.

Global shortage of semiconductors and chips

All these ‘industrial stoppages’ have a common cause: chip shortage that, as in a domino effect, affected the production plans and the deliveries of hundreds of thousands of cars across the globe to the point that research firms such as AlixPartners they assure that this year they will stop selling, for this reason, almost 4 million vehicles.

This situation will cost manufacturers a few $ 110 billion and all the forecasts point to the world fall in sales this year will be even more spectacular than the one recorded in the 2020, year of the pandemic.

And the worst is not that. The most serious thing is that la difficult situation is far from being reversed, at least in the short term. Bosch, what is the number one supplier of p chipsThe automotive industry estimates that the shortage of semiconductors and chips will be prolonged until next year.

Global shortage of semiconductors and chips

But why did the chip shortage occur?

There is no single cause because in reality there were several reasons that created this ‘perfect storm’. Initially, the shortage was due to the same Covid19 pandemic.

It turns out that due to the pandemic, the demand for new cars fell around the world, so brands stopped requesting them from their suppliers due to the reduction in production.

So, microchip suppliers faced this drop in demand for their products by directing them to the other sectors in which the industry was moving: mobile phones, computers, household appliances and technological gadgets and they forgot about the automotive industry for the ‘ consumer electronics’ that skyrocketed last year.

Global shortage of semiconductors and chips

Once contagion levels fell in developed countries, the demand for new cars started in an accelerated way and manufacturers were not prepared and when they went to their suppliers to request an increase in the supply of microchips, they could not meet this new demand.

Many brands even complained that suppliers did not show intentions to satisfy it, finding that microchips for consumer electronics left them more profits than those that provided them to the automotive industry.

General Motors plant during microchip shortage

More reasons …

But in addition to that situation, other factors contributed to the shortage. For example, a huge fire in a chip plant in Japan, the blockade of the Suez Canal by the ship Ever Given, lack of raw materials for the manufacture of chips in Taiwan and Europe and the United States.

Ford F-150. The vehicle most affected in the US by the shortage of microchips

Solutions in sight …

In the short term there are not too many. On USA the brands raised an investment to the government to install microchip factories to satisfy the internal production but it will take at least a couple of years.

The temporary closings or ‘early vacations’ of staff served to accommodate production but so far only General Motors announced that it will increase manufacturing, without returning to normal, in July.

And lastly, there is a brand portfolio reorganization what are ceasing to produce their most affordable cars because these are the ones less margins of profit they give to manufacturers. Then these will focus on meeting the growing demand of those that give them the highest returns, which are generally the cars of high end.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox RS. Another of the vehicles affected by the shortage of Microchips

Why are microchips important?

.

The microchip is the smallest component that a vehicle needs to function. They allow the electronics of a car to function: from the dashboards, infotainment system and on-board computer to vital safety systems like ABS brakes, stability and traction control, sensors and much more. .