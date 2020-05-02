The shops that they return to the activity from this Monday they will only be able to attend to a client for each worker, as announced this Saturday by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, in his usual Saturday appearance. Sánchez has stressed that the public can only be served under the system of appointment.

Some of the businesses that must abide by these measures will be bookstores, hardware stores, workshops, hairdressers, or clothing repair shops.

The Prime Minister has explained that orders can be placed in restaurants and cafes by phone, mobile applications or email, confirming that you can go directly to the establishment to collect the food.

The home delivery is also maintained as until now, but the Government intends to establish a system senior preferred, vulnerable groups, or with some type of illness or dependency.

ERTE

Sánchez has assured that the Government is already having conversations with unions and employers to couple and mold the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) to the transition period that begins next Monday, May 4.

The president has said that he is aware of the ERTE are a legal figure that he is protecting right now to about three million workers and, consequently, he is “logically empathetic to his reality.”

“It is intended to convert these ERTE into positive incentives for economic and labor revival in the coming weeks,” he remarked.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy announced this Friday that the companies that were applying ERTE will gradually give up these for part or all of the workforce and “facilitate their transit” towards the reductions in working hours, “which suppose a lower economic impact on the person worker”.

On the other hand, faced with criticism of the words, the fourth vice president of the Government and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, who pointed out this week to the hotel sector that “it is not an obligation to open”, so “if they do not feel comfortable do not open “, Sánchez has stressed that the Government allows them to open under certain conditions,” but does not compel anyone to do so “.

Asked if it will be necessary to make economic adjustments or cuts, the President of the Executive has stressed that his intention is to rebuild the country “socially and economically”, so this intention will be based, in part, on two “important” supports, such as the the European Union’s unemployment insurance fund, which will be used to finance ERTEs and in the European credit line of “billions of euros” to guarantee liquidity for companies.