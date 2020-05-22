Themallsto open this Monday in those areas that go to thephase 2 will have to close the children’s areas and rest areas, install methacrylate partitions in information and public service posts or establish a system for counting people and measures to control social distancing, including parking.

In phase 2, which will begin on May 25 in some areas of the Spanish geography if the markers are met, the opening of the interior space of retail stores is contemplated, witha capacity limited to 40% and preferential hours for seniors, and the opening of shopping centers or parks, prohibiting the permanence in common areas or recreational areas.

This is included in a guide of good practices aimed at commercial activity in a physical and non-sedentary establishment, prepared by theMinistry of Industry, Commerce and Tourismand that of Health for the commercial reopening.

Specifically, the Government advises establishing a system for counting people and control measures for social distancing, including theparking.

Security personnel will check thatthe minimum distance is respectedand it will disperse groups of more than two people that circulate around the center, paying special attention to escalator and elevator areas.

It also advises the placement of vinyls indicating the safety distance on stairs, elevators, toilets or welcome desk, as well as thecomplete disinfection of the shopping center before opening, paying special attention to the cleaning of public areas (parking, rest areas or bathrooms) and loading docks and waste points.

In the parking area, in addition to the continuous disinfection of the usual contact points and the provision of hydroalcoholic gel available to the client, the Executive advisesencourage payment by electronic ‘contactless’ means.

Likewise, it recommends the installation of methacrylate partitions in information and customer service stands, as well ashydroalcoholic gel dispensersat various points in the center and especially at entrances, toilets, service points and elevators, regularly checking its correct operation.

The guide also advisesthe closure of children’s areas, toy librariesor any other area dedicated to some type of activity not allowed according to the de-escalation phase at that time. Rest areas will also remain closed or limited so as to ensure compliance with the safety distance.

Likewise, it is recommended the deactivation of digital directories and supports on interactive touch screens and continuous cleaning and disinfection even when they are deactivated. Likewise, shopping centers shouldsuspend activities within the center that may cause group formationof people (events, promotions, cultural activities).

The Government also advises the signage with vinyl on the ground marking the safety distance between customers at the entrance of the hypermarket, toilets, and other areas of high influx, the delivery of a protocol of measures to each commercial establishment in the center and the use of svideo surveillance systemsfor monitoring distancing and sanitary measures.

.