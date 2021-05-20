The shopping centers managed by SILICIUS reinforce their digital presence with the launch of their new websites

SILICIUS Real Estate, a SOCIMI specialized in the management of long-term properties with stable income, has reinforced the digitization of the three shopping centers it manages, through the launch of its new websites. This measure is part of SILICIUS’s commitment to move towards greater digitization of its commercial assets, with the ultimate goal of offering a better experience to customers.

The new websites of the Bahía Plaza (Los Barrios, Cádiz), Thader (Murcia), and La Fira (Reus, Tarragona) shopping centers stand out for their responsive design, adapted to mobile devices and tablets, and for offering easier navigability and intuitive, which allows users to easily access the range of operators, services, offers and promotions offered by each of them.

In addition to the aforementioned technological improvements, the new Bahía Plaza website includes as a novelty a solidarity area that can be accessed by the different associations, entities and non-profit organizations of the Campo de Gibraltar region. In this way, the shopping center will make free space assignments so that the associations have a meeting place in which to give visibility to their social, environmental or animal defense projects.

The new Thader website also includes the aforementioned changes in terms of navigation and design, while maintaining the identity that this shopping center already had. Among other novelties, the website stands out because it renews the Agenda and Promotions sections, with the aim of keeping customers informed of the latest developments in the shopping center and its operators.

In turn, La Fira also incorporates a more agile, accessible and intuitive navigation, in line with the digital strategy defined by SILICIUS. As a novelty, its new site is committed to a more visual design, which includes multimedia content and gives more prominence to the news, promotions and services of the shopping center.

Read more

The three shopping centers expand their offer with new operators

The launch of the three new websites occurs in a context of diversification of the offer of the three shopping centers, since in recent months it has welcomed new business openings with the aim of offering customers a more varied offer and complet.

As a reference, in April the Fira shopping center hosted the opening of the Nice Nails firm, dedicated to the care and beauty of nails; and a Food truck by llaollao. In addition, La Casa de las Carcasa has reopened its facilities in another location in the center.

For its part, the Thader shopping center has expanded its gastronomic offer with the opening of new stores such as Battô Sweet & Drinks, specializing in cocktails, shakes and snacks; and The Black Turtle, which offers gourmet burgers. In addition, it has also been reinforced with the opening of Brantford, dedicated to the world of fashion and clothing for more than 20 years.

In turn, Aki Sushi has returned to the Bahía Plaza shopping center after a brief hiatus. In this way, the Japanese food restaurant has reopened its doors again where it was born as a brand in 2018 with its first restaurant.