The shooting of Zatanna’s movie could begin at the end of this 2021

In recent weeks it has been confirmed that there is movie in motion about Zatanna, the DC Comics character. For months there have been rumors of the development of a solo project about the famous magician but already in March it was officially announced that Emerald Fennell would be in charge of writing the film.

Now we discover that this film could be more important within the calendar of future releases of Warner than we could imagine, because it begins to sound Warner Bros. would be speeding up the film’s production, with a view to getting his filming fit in this same 2021.

We have seen what it is costing productions in this time of pandemic to start. We have been dragging important filming delays, and even more so in the case of DC, which has planned several productions for the next few weeks of projects that have long been in the spotlight, such as the Green Lantern series for HBO Max, or the movie of Flash, without forgetting “Black Adam”, whose filming began a few days ago. The intention is that this does not happen with Zatanna.

The studio would be activating production in order to start the filming at the end of this 2021 and that the production ends within the first quarter of 2022, in order to have a premiere sometime in 2022.

At the moment, information that must be taken as rumor, but from a perspective view, it is not surprising. This Zatanna film, which at first was thought was going to be a series, could be part of a great plan – not yet officially announced – to carry out projects on the world of the supernatural, since in addition to this film there is a series underway about John Constantine and director JJ Abrams is also developing a series about Justice League Dark for HBO Max.

Via information | Vullein