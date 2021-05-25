The shoes that Meghan Markle launched to fame and that screwed up during the pandemic

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan visit the Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Meghan wore Birdie slippers for the visit, launching them to fame (Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Millions of women had to say “see you later” – fortunately for many – to heels when the Covid 19 pandemic broke out last year and were forced to work from home. It was the perfect opportunity for a shoe company, which nevertheless made a miscalculation.

San Francisco-based Birdies touts its footwear as “a classy shoe that’s secretly a slipper,” and its products quickly caught on. The result: 300% year-on-year growth in April 2021.

However, Birdies was unprepared for such a surge in demand and sold all of its seasonal fashion items in November, even after buying twice as much in 2020. By Christmas 2020, it had only staples available.

“We were never able to take advantage of the tremendous advantage of the lawsuit,” admitted Bianca Gates, co-founder and CEO of Birdies, in an interview with CNBC. “We learned the hard way that, in our business, you can only sell what you have.”

Gates declined to share sales figures. The price of the shoes ranges from $ 85 to $ 140 a pair. But the lesson was well learned.

“We are buying at full speed,” he said. “Leaning on comfortable shoes is going to last a long time.”

That’s how it all started

The idea of ​​making this type of footwear was born when Gates and his friend Marisa Sharkey realized that they did not have a pair of elegant and comfortable loafers to receive their friends at home.

Both developed a prototype in 2015 and sold 1,800 pairs to friends and family that year. Gates continued to work full time at Facebook, but in 2017 Birdies grew and the founders decided to raise capital funds.

The brand took off in 2018 when Meghan Markle was photographed alongside Prince Harry in New Zealand wearing a pair of Birdies sneakers, causing product availabilities to be depleted and creating a waiting list of 30,000 people.

Read more

Birdies didn’t really have to make big changes to their designs during the pandemic, as they were quite popular. The founders’ thinking at the time was, “Let’s not do anything radical,” Gates recalled. “Let’s stay in business and play it safe.”

They also engaged in hearing what customers wanted and responded by adjusting their offers, such as making more flip flops.

“Being direct to the consumer allowed us to get real-time data and information from customers,” Gates said.

Birdies also started using its platform to get involved in social causes. When Kamala Harris became the country’s first vice president, the company posted on Instagram that Harris’s victory was a “monumental day for girls and women around the world,” but it lost thousands of followers. It was also the publication that generated the most reactions.

However, followers are not necessarily buyers and the company is in good financial health.

“We took a big step back last year to really realize what our company’s mission means,” Gates said. “We are not only dedicated to the business of selling shoes. We are in the business of leveraging our platform forever. “

For that reason, Birdies became a sponsor of a women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club, based in Los Angeles in March this year.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Take a look inside a detergent capsule factory