The shocking video of the Civil Guard to avoid a very dangerous act that many drivers believe in solidarity | Motor

If you are a driver, perhaps you have ever used this practice to warn other drivers. The Civil Guard recommends that you do not do it again, and this shocking video shows why it is a dangerous act.

Map applications are very useful for drivers. Thanks to them, the only thing we need to reach our destination without getting lost is our mobile phone, so they save us countless inconveniences and inconveniences.

In addition, many of them, apart from offering us the indications of our route, also provide us with additional very useful information to prevent us when we are behind the wheel, such as the traffic situation in real time, road works or stopped vehicles later on.

The DGT has sent a notice indicating that the registration of the mobile radar by the user would be illegal and that it could have consequences if a legislative reform is carried out.

But in some cases they also have more controversial functions that the DGT, the Police or the Civil Guard do not like at all. We are talking about the feature that allows you to warn of the exact location of traffic controls, an act that, although a priori may seem supportive to prevent other people from being fined, is very dangerous and can have fatal consequences.

So that we can understand in a very graphic way what we expose ourselves to doing this, the Civil Guard has shared a video of the French Gendarmerie through Twitter. You can see it below, and we recommend you watch it until the end to understand the message:

In the video we can see a driver who, after passing a police check, warns all the cars that cross his path with the lights of his vehicle. One of the other drivers, visibly nervous at this alert, abruptly changes route and runs out of control.

What the person who warns others could not imagine is that the control had the objective of finding a kidnapped girl, and that her captor managed to escape from the authorities thanks to his “act of solidarity”.

During a traffic control, the Civil Guard stops a certain number of vehicles. Sometimes it depends on chance, but sometimes it doesn’t. These are the cars most likely to be stopped at a traffic control.

The final message reads as follows: “The Police not only control speed, they also have other much more important missions. So please don’t rat them out again when you see them. This is a message from all the kids in the trunks of the cars that will never see their parents again. “

In another tweet, the Civil Guard emphasizes that, to confront criminals, the surprise factor is of vital importanceTherefore, to ensure safety, please do not report the location of the police controls.