The most difficult decision in the life of a father had to be made by Benik Afobe in the last hours.

The Bristol City striker, born in the United Kingdom but who chose to play for his country of descent, Republic of the Congo, told in an interview what the last moments of his daughter’s life, Amora, just 2 years old, were like.

Amora was born with a nephrotic disease syndrome considered rare and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where her condition worsened and her breathing stopped, so she had to use a ventilator. An MRI revealed that she suffered permanent brain damage, and doctors told the couple there was nothing they could do for her.

“It was terrible. She was our girl, our first child, she had not had the opportunity to live a life. All of our family members were there when it went offline. We all said a prayer and our last words to her. I kissed her. It is something I will never forget, “said the 27-year-old.

“Talking about it now makes me cry, but she was surrounded by love and with the best people around her,” he added, while remembering her on his social networks with his wife and second daughter.

“The worst thing for any parent is to see their child go through something like that. Everyone was heartbroken, but Lois and I felt we had to be positive. Sometimes we both would go to a room and cry alone for hours. We broke up to the point that we didn’t want to see our other daughter (Alba, 20 months old) for a few days because we didn’t want her surrounded by pain, “Afobe said on SunSports.

Today, days after the pain, he sees the situation supported by his faith and his family: “It was important to unite for their good and fill the surroundings with positivity.”

