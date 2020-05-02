© Provided by Noxvo S.L.U

The shocking scene starring Queen Sofia and Irene of Greece who witnessed a friend of King Juan Carlos

Queen Sofia and Irene of Greece have lived together in La Zarzuela, where Princess Irene has had a room for decades. The two spend a lot of time together and support each other. They share customs, hobbies and can speak Greek.

Queen Sofia and Irene of Greece at the concert to benefit Proyecto Hombre in Palma

The sisters are delighted, although they have sometimes surprised when they have been seen in their private rooms. In this sense, Pilar Eyre tells in Lecturas that on one occasion a friend of King Juan Carlos who had gone to La Zarzuela got lost in the palace grounds and ended up in one of the rooms of Reina Sofía.

“The two sisters were dining at a stretcher table, dressed in black … In silence and without those professional smiles they always display in public, they looked like two old women. They looked so Greek! I was impressed by the scene.” To all this is added that they were only illuminated by a floor lamp and that perhaps there was not much light. The visitor was shocked, but surely they too when seeing how a stranger, no matter how close a friend of King Juan Carlos he was, slipped in where he shouldn’t.

Queen Sofia and Irene of Greece, two very close sisters

Queen Sofia does not have great friends outside the family, but are just some relatives with whom she has developed a friendship that joins the affection they already had for being a family. It is well known that she adores her brother Constantine of Greece and her sister-in-law, Ana Maria of Greece, as well as being very close to her cousin, Tatiana Radziwill, and her husband, Jean Henri Fruchaud.

Queen Sofia walking around Mallorca with Princess Irene, Tatiana Radziwill and her husband

But if there is someone who has always been with her it is her little sister, Irene from Greece. They were always united, so much so that Doña Sofía confessed that when they were little they preferred to have a little space because Princess Irene always wanted to be with her. They were united not only by a family that was always happy, even in the worst moments, but the hard years of exile and everything they have in common.

After the fall of the Monarchy and after a period of time in Rome, Federica and Irene from Greece left for India. Other periods were spent in Madrid, but it was the death of Queen Federica in 1981 that led Irene of Greece to settle permanently in La Zarzuela, alternating her stays in Spain with trips to India or Greece when possible.

Queen Sofia with Federica of Greece and Irene of Greece

Irene of Greece’s maxim has been not to disturb, but once Don Felipe and the Infantas Elena and Cristina made their lives, Queen Sofia would have felt lonely had it not been for her sister. Queen Sofia has always protected her, and she has reciprocated by always supporting her and spending time with her.