The shocking moment when Israeli bombs topple a residential building in the Palestinian area of ​​Gaza

The attacks registered for several days between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza have caused an escalation of violence in the Middle East in a way that has not been registered in years. The crossfire of rockets has already killed about thirty people, has sounded the anti-aircraft alarms of Jerusalem – in silence since 2014 – and has left startling images such as that of a 13-story building toppled by bombs.

The residential block, located on the Strip, Collapsed Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli airstrike, according to several witnesses, and three people were wounded in a retaliatory rocket bombardment from Gaza into Tel Aviv.

The video shows how the foundations of the apartment building give way and the block falls to the ground with the upper floors still intact. Neighbors had been warned of the danger and evacuated shortly before the attack, so the property was empty, as reported by Reuters.

This Tuesday, two women have become the first fatalities in Israel since the beginning, last Monday, of the escalation of violence with the Strip, from which the Palestinian militias have fired at least 250 projectiles in less than 24 hours.

So far, in addition to these two women, 28 Palestinians – among them, militiamen, civilians and nine children – have died in one of the worst escalations of violence since 2019. These deaths are the result of the intense rocket fire towards Israel by the groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad and at least 140 retaliatory bombings on Gaza targets by the Army of Benjamin Netanyahu.