The shocking message of the DGT on the belt

The DGT recalls with an impressive message the importance of raising awareness about the use of safety tools to avoid deaths in traffic accidents.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

March 30, 2021 (12:30 CET)

The use of seat belt it remains essential to ensure the safety of the driver and passengers. It is true that advances in active and passive security systems have occurred for decades, such as the use of the ABS, the Stability control or the airbags. But without any doubt, the seat belt remains the simplest and most effective mechanism to avoid deaths.

The DGT has wanted to remind the DGT with an impressive message that is part of its new awareness campaign. With a presence in the media and social networks, andThe organism combines a message from fifty years ago with current images, to document how in the last five decades the message has been the same: put on your seatbelt.

Do not wear the belt #PareceCosaDelPasado … But it is not. 🆕📢New #DGT campaign @interiorgob to raise awareness about a worrying reality👉One of every 4 deaths on the #highway did not wear the #belt😱. pic.twitter.com/U6ha1pXabz – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) March 29, 2021

“Not wearing a seatbelt seems like a thing of the past … but it isn’t”. With this message, the DGT recalls that in 2020, with data on accidents that occurred on interurban roads within 24 hours, the percentage of deceased in passenger cars and vans that did not use said safety device were increased from 22% to 26%.

In addition, these data reinforce the perception that the agents obtained during the last belt use surveillance campaign carried out between March 8 and 14, with a seven percent increase in this violation, compared to the same campaign of the previous year.

The DGT thus maintains a spirit that was already alive in 1973. Despite the fact that the number of deaths on the road has fallen drastically, the use of seat belts is still essential to continue to collect data, since one in four deaths on the road were not wearing a seat belt.