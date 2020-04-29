“The cells for the same gang have ended, we have mixed all the terrorist groups in the same cell, in all criminal security centers. The state must be respected!”

The government of El Salvador released images of prisoners in rows, with only a few wearing masks

Photo: Twitter @PresidenciaSV / BBC News Brasil

With this tweet, the deputy minister of Justice and Public Security of El Salvador, Osiris Luna Meza, confirmed on Sunday the beginning of one of the measures envisaged in the state of emergency enacted in prisons after the recent increase in homicides in the country, to prevent from them orders of crimes in the outside world.

Along with the announcement, Luna Meza and other government profiles on Twitter began posting impressive images of inmates in overcrowded prisons in which rival gang members are seen together, judging by the tattoos that identify them.

In the photos, dozens of prisoners are seen gathered together, sitting on the floor in rows and handcuffed, almost glued to each other and with only a few of them wearing masks.

The government published the photos by announcing that it would no longer separate rival gang members in different cells

Photo: Twitter @OsirisLunaMeza / BBC News Brasil

The photos show that the social isolation in force in the rest of the country is not being practiced in the penal units of El Salvador, where, since the end of March, there has been a mandatory quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Human rights organizations and other experts have warned of the consequences of this and other drastic measures, such as the authorization by the president, Nayib Bukele, that the police and the army use “lethal force” to fight the wave of violence in the country.

What does the state of emergency in prisons mean?

Bukele ordered on Friday (24/4) that Luna Meza, who is the general director of the country’s prison units, to establish a state of “maximum emergency” in all prisons that house gang members after receiving ” intelligence information on homicide orders issued from them “.

It was a response to the sudden increase in violence in the country, which since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official officials, has registered a notable drop in this regard – and even days with no violent deaths.

On Friday, however, local media reported about twenty homicides that day alone, a trend that continued for the rest of the weekend.

“Gangs are taking advantage of the fact that almost all of our public forces are in control of the pandemic,” wrote Bukele.

El Salvador has for years been one of the most violent countries in the world, largely due to the activities of gangs such as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18, with at least 70,000 members dedicated to crimes of extortion and drug trafficking, among others.

Since coming to power last June, Bukele has made homicide reduction one of his main flags. The rate went from 51 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to 35.8 last year. Since the beginning of the quarantine, the number of homicides per day remained in single digits.

So the president did not hesitate to announce drastic measures over the weekend. Among other actions, he ordered the suspension of all inmates’ contact with the outside world, an “absolute confinement 24 hours a day”, and the isolation of gang leaders.

Luna Meza assured that, “if an order left here (from prisons), it was not by phone, because there is no signal, there are no visits, this was due to the communication of signs that they adopted from cell to cell and passed on to people who were released “.

On Sunday, the president announced that the use of lethal force by police and the army “is authorized for self-defense or defense of the lives of Salvadorans”.

The president assured that the government itself will take charge of legal defense “of those who are unjustly accused of defending the lives of honest people”.

“The gang member who resists will be killed with proportional and possibly lethal force by our public forces,” warned Bukele.

In addition, the government has ordered an end to the separation in different cells of rival gang members. “There will be no benefits and privileges for any member of the criminal structure,” said Luna Meza.

In the images, members of rival gangs like Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 are seen together

Photo: Twitter @OsirisLunaMeza / BBC News Brasil

“From now on, all gang cells in our country will remain closed. It will no longer be possible to see what’s outside the cell. This will prevent them from communicating with signals down the hall. They will stay inside, in the dark, with their friends from other gangs, “Bukele tweeted on Monday.

Later, the president also published a video in which alleged members of the Barrio 18-Sureños gang ask for help to guarantee the rights of their fellow prisoners, who they say are being violated for the way they are being treated.

They state in the video: “If they want to end the wave of violence, this is not the right way (…). We have reduced homicides to regain prison rights. We do not know if the increase in homicides comes from groups of murderers. financed by political parties or the current government “.

‘Media strategy’

Organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights have expressed concern about the state of emergency in prisons.

Experts highlight the risk of clashes between rival gangs, intensified by the pandemic

Photo: Twitter @PresidenciaSV / BBC News Brasil

According to the NGO Human Rights Commission of El Salvador, bringing together members of different gangs in the same cell “carries a total risk of revolt or selective or collective murder”.

It is “a time bomb” that can “explode” at any time, and the government will be responsible, which takes care of the custody of detainees, the NGO’s coordinator, Miguel Montenegro, told ..

Jeannette Aguilar, a security and violence researcher, emphasizes that total confinement can increase gang clashes.

“In subhuman conditions, with this level of overcrowding and with the coronavirus, it is possible for conflicts to explode with the level of stress that the prison population is being subjected to,” she said.

The expert warns that another risk is that covid-19 could spread massively, since “we are talking about extremely small cells, where 100 or 200 people are”.

Aguilar believes that the initiatives announced by Bukele are counterproductive and are part of a “media strategy”, as well as the publication of images of prisoners.

“He wants to send the message that he is in control of the situation through measures that violate human rights and endanger the health of detainees and the entire population,” she says.

Human rights organizations criticized the Salvadoran government’s measures

Photo: Twitter @PresidenciaSV / BBC News Brasil

Experts also criticized the authorization to use lethal force to combat the current wave of violence, which, although provided for in Salvadoran legislation in specific circumstances, from Bukele’s announcement could be interpreted more broadly.

“Bukele intends to give carte blanche to members of the security forces to kill. His orders to the police and armed forces contradict international standards,” warned director Human Rights Watch in the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco.

“This can lead to a bloodbath,” says Aguilar, referring to a history of extrajudicial executions, abuses and extermination structures in the country’s police and the “context of high impunity” for these actions.

“An incentive to the disproportionate use of lethal force will undoubtedly lead to an increase in extrajudicial executions by anyone who can claim that their life or that of someone else has been threatened.”

See too:

Coronavirus: mother reveals struggle of 4-year-old boy hospitalized with covid-19

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

