The shocking images of the meteorite that lit up the Florida night

A flash lit up the sky on a serene night in Florida. Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, residents of the southern part of the state began reporting the sighting.

Meteorite fall in Florida #last hour #Meteor #Meteorite #meteorite #florida #urgent #Ultimate #World #fire Credits via: @rjberlamino pic.twitter.com/GIoMncLfU7 – Alejandro Lares (@Alejoccs) April 13, 2021

The National Weather Service of the Tampa Bay Area posted an image of the event on its Twitter account.

“Did you see a meteor tonight? We have received some reports about one that could be seen from southwest Florida “, it reads in his official account.

WATCH: Meteor lights up the sky in South Florida pic.twitter.com/iZBM3houmz – BNO News (@BNONews) April 13, 2021

From West Palm Beach to South Miami, the reports began through social networks. Some videos are fabulous and fully show the natural phenomenon.

WOAH! Big flash and streak across sky in West Palm Beach. Happened moments ago while we were on Facebook Live for a @ CBS12 story. Working to figure out what it was. pic.twitter.com/VDl9pFtb3h – Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) April 13, 2021

The darkness of the night suddenly fell defeated by the luminescence of the cosmic object that ended its days in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The flash was so shocking that some analysts suggested it could be the 2021 GW4 asteroid, which was expected to skim the Earth later this day.

A meteorite has hit one of the islands Grand Bahama of The Bahamas moments ago, which caused homes to shake and citizens to see a bright light in the sky. pic.twitter.com/xDaC4aHDtS – Trevon KC Callender (@TrevonCallender) April 13, 2021

“To put this in perspective, most nearby asteroids are between 1 and 3 million miles from Earth,” explained the meteorologist. Zach Covey on Twitter, However, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Astrophysical Observatory, denied any possibility and said that it was one of the many meteorites that enter the atmosphere every day.