The shocking images of the meteorite that lit up the Florida night

U.S.

A flash lit up the sky on a serene night in Florida. Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, residents of the southern part of the state began reporting the sighting.

The National Weather Service of the Tampa Bay Area posted an image of the event on its Twitter account.

“Did you see a meteor tonight? We have received some reports about one that could be seen from southwest Florida “, it reads in his official account.

From West Palm Beach to South Miami, the reports began through social networks. Some videos are fabulous and fully show the natural phenomenon.

The darkness of the night suddenly fell defeated by the luminescence of the cosmic object that ended its days in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The flash was so shocking that some analysts suggested it could be the 2021 GW4 asteroid, which was expected to skim the Earth later this day.

“To put this in perspective, most nearby asteroids are between 1 and 3 million miles from Earth,” explained the meteorologist. Zach Covey on Twitter, However, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Astrophysical Observatory, denied any possibility and said that it was one of the many meteorites that enter the atmosphere every day.