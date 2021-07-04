The shocking images of the Gulf of Mexico on fire due to an oil leak

Stock image of an oil rig. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS / DESCUBRE FOUNDATION – Archive)

An underwater leak near a marine platform of the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has caused a major fire in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Ciudad del Carmen, in the state of Campeche, which has already been controlled. after almost eight hours of extinction work.

Around 4:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, this fire was reported 400 meters from the Ku Charly platform, the largest oil field with a production of 95,000 barrels a day, 40% of all Mexican production.

The causes are not yet known, although it is speculated that it could have occurred when fuel was spilled from a control valve of a gas pipeline that transported it between platforms, almost 80 meters deep, according to Televisa.

The Gulf of Mexico is literally on fire from a ruptured pipeline

The images of the fire stain in the middle of the ocean are, without a doubt, surprising, and videos and photos of the event have proliferated on Twitter. “The Gulf of Mexico is literally on fire because of a ruptured pipeline,” says one user, astonished.

Three ships have worked on the extinction, with no reported injuries. Once controlled, Pemex’s special teams of divers have descended to close the pipeline’s underwater valve to cut off the flow of crude that was fueling a surprising fire over the sea.

Pemex has reported in a statement that “the incident was dealt with immediately when the security protocols were activated” with the vessels ‘Isla Santa Cruz’, ‘Bahía de Campeche’ and ‘Bourbon Alienor’ accompanying them.

The Mexican oil company has confirmed that the “contingency” has ended at 10:45, local time, and the “normal operating conditions” have been reestablished, while “no injuries are reported, or ev …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.