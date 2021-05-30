The shocking images of an attempted stabbing in a beer hall in A Coruña

The video of a attempted stabbing at the entrance to a brewery in the city of A Coruña has gone viral on social networks. The events occurred this Friday afternoon on Galera Street, according to La Opinion de A Coruña.

Apparently, the events occurred when the individual, allegedly intoxicated, entered the premises to go to the toilet and have a beer. Given his condition, the staff required him to leave the bar.

The person did not leave and stayed “annoying” the customers, even insulting them. At one point he got into an argument with one of the clients, and took out a knife about 30 centimeters. With it, he tried to stab the customer.

The customer took refuge in the bar and shortly after the assailant left. He made the pretense of leaving, but soon after he returned to his old ways. In that time interval, several clients who were on the terrace they decided to leave to avoid getting involved in trouble.

Finally, he made an act of appearance of the Local Police, to the impatient gestures of the brewery staff. The man tried to re-enter the premises and then took off at a brisk pace, and officers ran after him to formalize his arrest. According to La Opinion, there was no physical or material damage.