Montepinar viewpoint has disappeared. The worst news for fans of ‘La que se avecina’ has come true and is that as Alberto Caballero has shown on his social networks, the main sets of Telecinco fiction are already history. « The ephemeral nature of television and life. A week ago we were recording on the portal, and … (Warning: it contains delicate images if you are a big fan), « wrote the producer, along with a video in which we see him walking through the ship where part of the fictional set was; a ship that is already totally deserted.

Ship in which was the scenery of ‘La que se avecina’

Days ago, Caballero was guiding us (also on his social networks) through the ins and outs of those sets labyrinths of all floors, common areas and premises that for 13 years have been protagonists of ‘La que se avecina’. Now the place that we could virtually visit and where that team has spent so much time, it is completely deserted since these sets have been demolished. Antonio Recio’s fish shop, the portal in which we have lived the most surreal meetings in the history of the small screen or those penthouses in which we have seen the birth of characters that are already iconic have vanished forever.

What will happen to the series?

The Caballero brothers have already said goodbye to the studies in Moraleja de Enmedio (Madrid) and they have done so with the future of those characters who star in ‘La que se avecina’ uncertain, and for now there is nothing clear regarding what will happen in the series. On the one hand, all the neighbors they could move to a new building, they could also continue in Mirador de Montepinar (which could be rebuilt on another new set) or on the other hand, it would not be surprising if a spin-off was created with the most iconic characters in the series along with new ones to give a new air to the story. So far no one has wanted to officially confirm anything.

The ephemeral nature of television and life. A week ago we were recording on the portal, and … (Alert: contains delicate images if you are a big fan) #LQSA pic.twitter.com/yhMth15Jon – Alberto Caballero (@alber_caballero) June 27, 2020

Two endings have been recorded

What we do know is that two endings have been recorded. One closed to end the story and the other open to create a new season? « When the end came, there were two and we still don’t know which one is going to mount”, explains Jordi Sánchez in an interview with Nius, while Eva Isanta points out that « it is the end that it has to have, the one that the spectators and we expected », giving a clue of what we could see: « The end can be beginning » For his part, Vanesa Romero does confirm that it is « a final ending ».

The post The shocking image of the set of ‘La que se avecina’ appeared first on Analogik.