The shocking force shown by a group of ants to carry a dead lizard

Photo: Egor Kamelev / Pexels

Ants are insects with a peculiar behavior when it comes to teamwork. Their group work ethic, accompanied by their correct organization as a team, are enough so that they are able to transport the corpse of a lizard wall up without apparent effort.

This can be seen in a video recorded in the Yucatan peninsula, in Mexico, by Adolfo Vázquez Ceballos, who was watering the plants of his mother-in-law, Linda, when he witnessed this unique spectacle.

In Adolfo’s images, a colony of ants can be seen joining forces to try to transport the corpse of a lizard along the side of the house, presumably back to its nest.

The division of labor and interactions at the colonial level makes ants interesting as animals when it comes to analyzing and studying their behavior. Equally interesting is the fact that some ants can lift up to fifty times their own weight and up to thirty times the volume of their body.

